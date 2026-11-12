President Museveni endorsed Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba during an NRM CEC meeting at State House Entebbe

President Museveni endorsed Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba during an NRM CEC meeting at State House Entebbe

Reports: CEC members oppose Muhoozi succession, urge Museveni to contest again in 2031

Senior members of Uganda's ruling NRM have reportedly resisted plans to position Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as President Museveni's successor. Following a tense CEC meeting, committee members cited Muhoozi's controversial social media conduct and urged Museveni to contest again in 2031.

Senior members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have reportedly opposed plans to position Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as President Yoweri Museveni's successor, with some urging the president to seek another term in 2031.

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The opposition came out in a closed-door meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, according to five participants who spoke to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The sources said the committee abandoned a vote on Muhoozi's proposed succession after several members openly challenged the plan, drawing applause from other participants.

Of the 28 committee members, only seven had voted when the process stopped. Four supported Muhoozi's candidature, while three opposed it.

According to the media outlet, some committee members questioned Muhoozi's suitability for the presidency, citing his confrontational public statements and threats against political opponents.

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One participant said the army chief's conduct on social media had unsettled some senior NRM officials.

"The combative nature of the (army chief) has created uneasiness among some people. He is fighting and threatening people on social media," the source said.

The participant urged Muhoozi to build public support through persuasion rather than threats.

NRM vice-chairperson Calvin Echodu reportedly advised Museveni to retire his son from the military and assign him a civilian role to prepare him for political leadership.

According to another participant, Echodu argued that such an appointment would allow Muhoozi to engage more closely with ordinary Ugandans and gain experience outside the army.

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Echodu also reportedly urged Museveni to contest the 2031 presidential election because his son was not yet prepared to take over the presidency.

The reported objections represent an unusual challenge to Museveni's succession plans within the party he has led for decades.

The latest disagreement follows an earlier CEC meeting at State House Entebbe on October 27, 2026, when Museveni presented a discussion paper outlining the qualities he believed Uganda's next leader should possess.

The document acknowledged growing calls from Muhoozi's supporters for him to succeed his father during the 2031–2036 presidential term.

Museveni reportedly highlighted his son's military experience and leadership credentials while inviting committee members to examine his suitability for the presidency.

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However, the meeting generated conflicting accounts about whether the president had formally endorsed Muhoozi.

Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda, a prominent member of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), claimed Museveni had endorsed his son.

Other senior NRM officials disputed that account.

NRM Electoral Commission chairman Tanga Odoi maintained that the succession question had not been discussed as a formal party decision.

Muhoozi, 52, has declared his intention to contest the 2031 presidential election and enjoys support from the PLU, a political pressure group that has organised activities promoting his leadership ambitions.

However, his social media activity has attracted controversy.

In recent days, he threatened Vice President Jessica Alupo with arrest over allegations that she was involved in a plot to overthrow the government.

Muhoozi has also faced criticism over previous online statements threatening opposition politicians and referring to the mistreatment of government critics.