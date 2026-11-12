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Court Hands Mzee Magala Non-Custodial Sentence: Shs3M Fine and Shs30M Compensation Ordered

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:45 - 12 November 2026
A Luweero court fined Mzee Magala Shs3 million in a case linked to a Nakaseke land dispute.
A Luweero court has sentenced Buganda storyteller Mzee Magala to a Shs3 million fine and Shs30 million compensation over a 2022 land dispute clash, citing his diabetes health condition to grant a non-custodial sentence.
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A Luweero court has handed Buganda history storyteller Magala Balikyewunya, popularly known as Mzee Magala, a Shs3 million fine instead of an immediate prison term in a case arising from a land dispute.

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According to the sentencing report, the court also ordered him to pay Shs30 million in compensation to the complainant. He faces three years in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The court delivered the sentence on November 12, 2026. It considered Magala’s health, including diabetes, when choosing a non-custodial sentence.

Frank Ntambi welcomed the decision in a post on X, describing it as a relief for Magala’s family, friends and supporters.

“The Chief Magistrate has handed him a non-custodial sentence, taking into consideration his health condition, particularly his diabetes,” Ntambi wrote.

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However, the information available does not confirm whether Magala has paid the fine or completed the release process.

Magala had been on remand at Butuntumula Government Prison since November 5, 2026. The case arose from a confrontation at Christopher and David Farm in Kanyale village, Nakaseke district, on April 13, 2022. A farm manager suffered gunshot injuries during the clash. 

According to police records cited by Monitor, Magala arrived at the disputed property with about 15 people, including armed private security guards, to survey land. Farm workers challenged the exercise, triggering a confrontation. Prosecutors initially charged Magala alongside security guard Daniel Omara but later dropped the case against Omara. 

The sentence comes days after a fire gutted Magala’s home in Bunyaka village, Luweero Town Council, while he remained in prison. Police suspect arson and continue to investigate. The blaze caused extensive damage, but police recorded no deaths or injuries. 

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