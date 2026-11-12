Inside President Museveni’s Meeting with Top African Content Creators

President Yoweri Museveni met with top African content creators, urging them to use their digital platforms to showcase the continent's resources, culture, and economic potential while advancing Pan-Africanism.

President Yoweri Museveni has urged young African content creators to use their online platforms to promote the continent’s interests and showcase its potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement after meeting the group, Museveni said their work highlights Africa’s resources, opportunities and cultures.

He said he first took an interest in their content during the recent Russia-Africa Summit and invited them to visit.

Museveni referred to the creators as his “Bazzukulu”, meaning grandchildren, and praised their contribution to Pan-Africanism.

The meeting centred on how their work connects with what he calls Africa’s five historical missions: liberation, democracy, economic prosperity, strategic security and African unity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was pleased to see how their work promotes Africa’s potential and the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” he said.

He encouraged the group to keep telling African stories and advancing the interests of people across the continent.

His message follows earlier calls for digital influencers to engage with economic issues. During a separate discussion with Ugandan creators, Museveni urged young people to pay greater attention to regional markets and economic transformation.