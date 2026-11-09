Masaka cannibalism victim remains unclaimed, police seeks help from public

Police have appealed to the public for help in identifying a female murder victim linked to suspected serial killer Kulaish Kamugisha in Greater Masaka. Despite recovering her remains, investigators have been unable to contact relatives or friends.

Police have appealed to the public to help identify a woman allegedly murdered and mutilated by suspected serial killer Kulaish Kamugisha, whose recent arrest reopened investigations into several killings in Greater Masaka.

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The unidentified woman is reported to have been beheaded and her heart consumed by Kamugisha, who later confessed to detectives.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said on Monday, that the woman's remains had not been claimed by relatives or friends

Detectives recovered the victim's head and body from separate locations in Masaka, but had failed to establish her identity, according to the police mouthpiece.

"The female victim that we talked about in the murders involving Kulaish Kamugisha, who is accused of having committed a number of murders in Greater Masaka…..he made confessions about a lady he decapitated and ate her heart," he added.

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Kulaishi Kamugisha

"Today I came with a photo of her face. She has not yet been identified by any relative or friend," he said.

Police recovered the woman's body in Butale, Buzinga, while her head was found a short distance away.

He urged anyone who recognises the victim or has information about her disappearance to contact police on 0741445532 or 0741445534.

Kamugisha was arrested in October 2026 over suspected ritual murders in Masaka and neighbouring districts.

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The moneylender, also identified as Fred Mujulizi, was arrested after police recovered a woman's severed head wrapped in a white polythene bag at Kako Cell along the Kako–Mukungwe Road on September 29, 2026.

Detectives later recovered a headless body from Butale Cell in Kyanamukaka.

Police initially identified the victim as Jackline Natukunda, a resident of Lukaya in Kalungu District. However, Rusoke's latest statement indicates that investigators have yet to confirm the woman's identity.

Following his arrest, Kamugisha reportedly led detectives through a reconstruction of the killing, showing them where he allegedly picked up the woman before murdering her and disposing of her remains.

Police said he also confessed to killing other people in Nsangi, Wakiso District, and Sanga.

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Kamugisha also allegedly told detectives that a traditional healer had promised him Shs 2 million to obtain human body parts and paid Shs 250,000 in advance.

The investigations prompted police to reopen murder cases dating back to 2012, including killings in Greater Masaka and other parts of the country.

On October 16, 2026, Kamugisha appeared before the Masaka Magistrate's Court alongside Huzairu Kyambadde, who faced accusations of procuring human body parts for witchcraft purposes.

The court remanded the suspects as investigations continued.

However, on November 6, 2026, the Masaka Chief Magistrate's Court committed Kamugisha to the High Court for trial.

Prosecutors withdrew three charges against him, leaving one murder charge. They also dropped all charges against Kyambadde.