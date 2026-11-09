Advertisement

Zari lands ambassadorial role in Zanzibar

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:59 - 09 November 2026
Zari Hassan
Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has been appointed as Zanzibar's cleanliness ambassador to promote environmental protection and public hygiene. The announcement was made during the official launch of the Kitwana Usafi Cup.
Advertisement

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has been named Zanzibar’s cleanliness ambassador to promote public hygiene and encourage residents to protect the environment.

Advertisement

Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa, Zanzibar’s minister of state for regional administration, local government and special departments, announced the appointment at the launch of the Kitwana Usafi Cup. 

The press conference took place at the Golden Tulip Zanzibar Airport Hotel in Unguja. 

The campaign aims to keep Zanzibar clean and welcoming for residents and tourists. 

Mustafa praised Zari’s work supporting young women who need sanitary pads, particularly students, and said he hoped her example would encourage others to help their communities.

Advertisement
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

“Thank you very much. You should know that this is a huge honor. I accept it, thank you very much,” Hassan said as she accepted the role.

Zari travelled to Zanzibar last week, where she teamed up with Softcare Tanzania and Mr Semate to distribute sanitary pads to female students at the Zanzibar School of Health. 

They also donated sports equipment to the school.

Hassan has worked with Softcare for several years and has taken part in campaigns to distribute sanitary pads to students in Tanzania. 

Advertisement

Her charity, the Zari Foundation, also supports children and young women through school outreach and donations of menstrual supplies.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Zari lands ambassadorial role in Zanzibar
Entertainment
09.11.2026
Zari lands ambassadorial role in Zanzibar
Ugandan evangelist arrested in Nigeria with 87 wraps of cocaine in underwear
News
09.11.2026
Ugandan evangelist arrested in Nigeria with 87 wraps of cocaine in underwear
Museveni Replaces Defence Permanent Secretary In New Appointments
News
08.11.2026
Museveni Replaces Defence Permanent Secretary In New Appointments
Emmanuel Kirunda elected Uganda Journalists Association president after rival withdraws
News
08.11.2026
Emmanuel Kirunda elected Uganda Journalists Association president after rival withdraws
Pastor Serwadda says presidential transition in full motion after PLU engagement, demands meeting with Muhoozi
News
08.11.2026
Pastor Serwadda says presidential transition in full motion after PLU engagement, demands meeting with Muhoozi
Toro Queen Mother, Komuntale move to reclaim control of King Oyo Memorial Foundation
News
08.11.2026
Toro Queen Mother, Komuntale move to reclaim control of King Oyo Memorial Foundation

Signing in with Google...