Zari lands ambassadorial role in Zanzibar

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has been appointed as Zanzibar's cleanliness ambassador to promote environmental protection and public hygiene. The announcement was made during the official launch of the Kitwana Usafi Cup.

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has been named Zanzibar’s cleanliness ambassador to promote public hygiene and encourage residents to protect the environment.

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Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa, Zanzibar’s minister of state for regional administration, local government and special departments, announced the appointment at the launch of the Kitwana Usafi Cup.

The press conference took place at the Golden Tulip Zanzibar Airport Hotel in Unguja.

The campaign aims to keep Zanzibar clean and welcoming for residents and tourists.

Mustafa praised Zari’s work supporting young women who need sanitary pads, particularly students, and said he hoped her example would encourage others to help their communities.

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Zari Hassan

“Thank you very much. You should know that this is a huge honor. I accept it, thank you very much,” Hassan said as she accepted the role.

Zari travelled to Zanzibar last week, where she teamed up with Softcare Tanzania and Mr Semate to distribute sanitary pads to female students at the Zanzibar School of Health.

They also donated sports equipment to the school.

Hassan has worked with Softcare for several years and has taken part in campaigns to distribute sanitary pads to students in Tanzania.

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