Pastor Serwadda says presidential transition in full motion after PLU engagement, demands meeting with Muhoozi

Bishop Joseph Sserwadda claims Uganda's presidential transition is underway following a high-level meeting between Born-again pastors and the Patriotic League of Uganda. However, church leaders rejected PLU's prayer request, insisting on meeting Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in person.

Bishop Joseph Sserwadda of Victory Christian Centre has said Uganda's presidential transition appears to be taking shape following a meeting between religious leaders and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), which is mobilising support for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's 2031 presidential ambitions.

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Sserwadda, who attended the meeting at Serena Kigo Hotel on Friday, November 6, 2026, said the engagement convinced him that discussions about a possible change of leadership had begun.

He linked the meeting to recent social media reports suggesting that Gen Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni, was preparing to leave his military position.

“Just days before the meeting, there was news on social media that Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba had declared that he would leave the CDF position and that he was only finalising a few things. This is why I believe that the transition talk has started. There is going to be a change of leadership in Uganda whether you like it or not,” Sserwadda said.

The meeting brought together prominent Born-again pastors and senior PLU officials, led by the organisation's secretary general, Fadhil Twaha.

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Among those who attended were Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral, Bishop David Kiganda of Christianity Focus Centre, Pastor Tom Mugerwa of Mutundwe Christian Fellowship, Pastor Imelda Namutebi of Liberty Worship Centre International, Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga of Christian Life Church and Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries.

Sserwadda said the organisers had not provided a clear agenda before the meeting.

“They simply handpicked a few pastors as well as representatives of the Archbishops of the Anglican, Catholic and Seventh Day Adventist churches,” he said.

During the meeting, Sserwadda said, PLU leaders made two requests:

“The first thing they asked from us was that they wanted us to ‘get to know PLU.’ The second request was for us to organise a day of prayer for the PLU, around January next year,” he said.

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He added that the organisers described PLU as a political organisation operating under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Ugandan senior pastors and PLU leaders met at Serena Kigo Hotel.

Sserwadda questioned why the meeting was dominated by Born-again pastors despite its apparent national significance.

“My comment during the meeting was that if the meeting was intended to be national, it should not have been predominantly attended by born-again pastors. I advised them to invite the leadership of the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda,” he said.

He also expressed disappointment that Gen Kainerugaba did not attend the meeting.

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“Initially in the invitation, we were given the impression that we were to meet the big man (Muhoozi) but we ended up meeting the Secretary General. I think the meeting was intended to find out ‘are these people (born-agains) with us or not’,” Sserwadda said.

The bishop said the pastors rejected PLU's request for a prayer event dedicated to the organisation. Instead, they demanded a direct meeting with Gen Kainerugaba.

“When it came to their prayer request, we stated unequivocally that we shall not pray for organisation. We want to pray for the big man himself. He must be there,” he said.

Sserwadda said he reminded the PLU leadership of an earlier meeting with President Museveni at the Mbale State Lodge, which he said had helped establish a working relationship between the government and Born-again churches.

According to Sserwadda, the meeting was arranged by the late military intelligence chief Noble Mayombo and attended by a small group of pastors, including Imelda Namutebi, her husband Tom Kula, Captain Timothy Tumusiime, Pastor Bunjo and Bishop Kayiwa.

He said Museveni invited the religious leaders into his bedroom at the State Lodge, where he discussed the National Resistance Army revolution and asked about their work.

“He sat on his bed and we sat on chairs around him. He lectured us on the NRA revolution. He asked us about our work and also if we had any requests from him,” Sserwadda recalled.

The pastors, he said, asked Museveni to separate Born-again churches from the legal framework governing non-governmental organisations.

Sserwadda said the experience demonstrated the importance of direct engagement between political leaders and religious institutions.

“This is why we say that if it is about prayer, Gen Muhoozi needs to come so that we lay hands on him directly so that those who have prophetic anointing can prophesy on him, those who have a spirit of counsel can advise him,” he said.

The meeting also exposed concerns among Born-again leaders about PLU's relationship with the religious community.

Apostle Umar Mulinde questioned the organisation's association with businessman Frank Gashumba, who has repeatedly attacked prominent pastors.

Mulinde said some believers feared that Gen Kainerugaba could turn against Born-again churches if he became president. He urged PLU to distance itself from Gashumba's attacks.

Phaneroo Ministries lead pastor Grace Lubega also challenged the PLU leadership over persistent reports of abductions, detention in safe houses and alleged human rights violations.