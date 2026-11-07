Grace Kakooza Nakyanzi: A community development journey rooted in Kiboga

Grace Kakooza Nakyanzi built her profile supporting over 250 disadvantaged children in Kiboga through Grace Foundation before embarking on parliamentary runs in 2021 and 2026.

Before seeking a seat in Parliament, Grace Kakooza Nakyanzi had built a public profile around supporting disadvantaged children in Kiboga through Grace Foundation.

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The organisation’s historical records identify her as a founder and director, with vulnerable children, orphans and struggling households among its main beneficiaries. Education forms a central part of that work.

A 2020 profile by News Editor reported that the foundation supported the education of more than 250 children from disadvantaged families. It linked the initiative to savings Nakyanzi made while working in the United Kingdom. The figure describes the foundation’s reported reach at the time, rather than its current enrolment.

The same profile traced her roots to Kabutemba in Kiboga Town Council and reported that she grew up an orphan. That background adds a personal dimension to her involvement in supporting children who face hardship.

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Her public life later expanded into electoral politics. Electoral Commission records confirm that she contested for the Kiboga West parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the 2021 general election.

She returned to the race on the National Unity Platform ticket in 2026. Her nomination marked a change from her earlier independent bid and placed her among the opposition party’s parliamentary contenders in Kiboga.

Nakyanzi did not win the seat. Nile Post reported that she secured 3,475 votes in the January 15, 2026 election. The National Resistance Movement’s Eria Erick Lule won with 9,235 votes.