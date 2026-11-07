Pepeta Bets backs 20-team Katanga tournament with Shs20m package

The Daddy Kim Foundation football tournament starts in Katanga, Kampala, on November 9, 2026, with 20 teams.

The Daddy Kim Foundation football tournament starts in Katanga, Kampala, on November 9, 2026, with 20 teams.

Twenty football teams in Katanga, Kampala, will compete in a community tournament aimed at giving young players a platform to showcase their skills and take part in organised sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Daddy Kim Foundation tournament starts on November 9, 2026, with support from sports betting company Pepeta Bets Uganda.

All 20 teams have received football kits and balls. The sponsor has also provided organisers with a Shs20 million package to support the competition.

The tournament combines football with the foundation’s work among young people in Katanga. Organisers hope it will encourage discipline, strengthen community ties and create opportunities for players who lack access to organised competitions.

For participating teams, the equipment will support both training and matches. It also addresses one of the practical barriers facing community football: the cost of basic playing gear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the competition, organisers want to offer young people a structured activity through which they can develop teamwork and leadership skills.

They see regular training and matches as a way to keep participants engaged and reduce their exposure to crime. However, the information provided does not establish whether the tournament will achieve that goal.

The competition could also give players a chance to attract attention beyond their neighbourhood teams. Organisers hope it will help promising footballers gain exposure to coaches and others involved in the game.

No scouting arrangements, club partnerships or trial opportunities were announced in the information provided.

For players who do not pursue professional football, the tournament offers a chance to build fitness, confidence and experience in working towards a shared goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event also seeks to bring Katanga residents together through support for their teams. Spectators could create trading opportunities for nearby food vendors and other small businesses during matches.