Advertisement

Pepeta Bets backs 20-team Katanga tournament with Shs20m package

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:25 - 07 November 2026
The Daddy Kim Foundation football tournament starts in Katanga, Kampala, on November 9, 2026, with 20 teams.
Advertisement

Twenty football teams in Katanga, Kampala, will compete in a community tournament aimed at giving young players a platform to showcase their skills and take part in organised sport.

Advertisement

The Daddy Kim Foundation tournament starts on November 9, 2026, with support from sports betting company Pepeta Bets Uganda.

All 20 teams have received football kits and balls. The sponsor has also provided organisers with a Shs20 million package to support the competition.

The tournament combines football with the foundation’s work among young people in Katanga. Organisers hope it will encourage discipline, strengthen community ties and create opportunities for players who lack access to organised competitions.

For participating teams, the equipment will support both training and matches. It also addresses one of the practical barriers facing community football: the cost of basic playing gear.

Advertisement

Beyond the competition, organisers want to offer young people a structured activity through which they can develop teamwork and leadership skills.

They see regular training and matches as a way to keep participants engaged and reduce their exposure to crime. However, the information provided does not establish whether the tournament will achieve that goal.

The competition could also give players a chance to attract attention beyond their neighbourhood teams. Organisers hope it will help promising footballers gain exposure to coaches and others involved in the game.

No scouting arrangements, club partnerships or trial opportunities were announced in the information provided.

For players who do not pursue professional football, the tournament offers a chance to build fitness, confidence and experience in working towards a shared goal.

Advertisement

The event also seeks to bring Katanga residents together through support for their teams. Spectators could create trading opportunities for nearby food vendors and other small businesses during matches.

Its wider value will depend on whether the competition leads to continued training, mentorship and opportunities after the final whistle.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Toro Queen Mother, Komuntale move to reclaim control of King Oyo Memorial Foundation
News
08.11.2026
Toro Queen Mother, Komuntale move to reclaim control of King Oyo Memorial Foundation
Grace Kakooza Nakyanzi: A community development journey rooted in Kiboga
News
07.11.2026
Grace Kakooza Nakyanzi: A community development journey rooted in Kiboga
Pepeta Bets backs 20-team Katanga tournament with Shs20m package
News
07.11.2026
Pepeta Bets backs 20-team Katanga tournament with Shs20m package
Battle-tested: Why Nyakikuru is suited to lead SFC
News
07.11.2026
Battle-tested: Why Nyakikuru is suited to lead SFC
‘It’s hard to defend PLU in our churches amid endless citizen abductions’ – Grace Lubega
News
07.11.2026
‘It’s hard to defend PLU in our churches amid endless citizen abductions’ – Grace Lubega
Uganda’s first female orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Jamirah Namusoke, passes on
News
07.11.2026
Uganda’s first female orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Jamirah Namusoke, passes on

Signing in with Google...