Battle-tested: Why Nyakikuru is suited to lead SFC

Major General Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru brings decades of battlefield service and internal leadership to Uganda's Special Forces Command. From Somalia to South Sudan, his operational record makes him uniquely qualified to lead the nation's elite force.

With the advent of social media platforms, opinions get thrown around often about the caliber and suitability of officeholders in Uganda. For most though, the basis of judgement is from bits and pieces of information that do not cover the entire picture.

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There are indeed fewer individuals whose real accomplishments are shrouded in military obscurity than Major General Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru, the commander of the Special Forces Command

From counter-insurgency operations in Uganda to specialised deployments in Somalia and South Sudan, Major General Nyakikuru has built the experience needed to lead the Special Forces Command (SFC).

His suitability for the position rests not on his rank alone but draws from years of operational service, command of specialised units, regional exposure and a deep understanding of the institution he now leads.

The SFC handles some of Uganda’s most sensitive security assignments. Its responsibilities include protecting the President and members of the First Family, securing strategic installations and conducting specialised military operations.

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Leading such a force requires discipline, sound judgement and an understanding of its personnel, systems and operational culture. Nyakikuru has developed these qualities through a career shaped by battlefield and command experience.

His documented operational record dates back to 2005, when he participated in Operation Iron Fist II against the Lord’s Resistance Army.

He later joined counter-insurgency operations against the Allied Democratic Forces around the River Semliki area in 2007. In 2008, he participated in Operation Lightning Thunder in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

These deployments exposed him to difficult terrain, armed insurgencies and operations that required coordination, endurance and quick decisions.

His regional assignments added another layer to that experience.

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Between 2012 and 2013, Nyakikuru commanded a Special Forces component under the African Union Mission in Somalia. His unit participated in operations against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle.

The mission required him to work within a multinational force while confronting an insurgency that relied on ambushes, explosives and attacks on government positions.

In December 2013, Nyakikuru deployed to South Sudan after civil war broke out.

Under Operation Kalongero, he commanded a Special Forces component involved in protecting and evacuating Ugandan citizens. His unit also helped secure strategic locations and supported operations around Bor Town.

The assignment tested more than combat ability. It required the protection of civilians, control of vital routes and decision-making in a fast-changing conflict.

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Such exposure matters at the SFC, whose missions can extend beyond conventional warfare.

Nyakikuru also understands the command from within. He is not an outsider brought in to study its structures after taking office.

Before rising to its senior leadership, he commanded the Special Forces Commando Force. He oversaw Camp Rufu in Kiruhura District, home to the One Commando Battalion and specialised training facilities.

His tenure coincided with the expansion of the First Commando Battalion into a brigade, announced by President Yoweri Museveni in 2021.

The change enlarged the formation’s structure and command responsibilities. Nyakikuru’s role gave him direct knowledge of its personnel, training systems, capabilities and operational needs.

His rise through the SFC leadership also followed a clear path.

The army promoted him from Colonel to Brigadier General in April 2024. Two months later, he became Deputy Commander of the SFC under Major General David Mugisha.

That position moved him from leading a specialised formation to helping manage the wider institution. It exposed him to strategic planning, administration, personnel development and command decisions at SFC headquarters.

In August 2024, he presided over the decoration of 104 promoted SFC officers. He urged them to embrace discipline, commitment and hard work while recognising the responsibility attached to higher rank.

The message reflected the standards expected from a force whose assignments leave little room for indiscipline or poor judgement.

On August 3, 2026, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba appointed Nyakikuru Acting Commander of the SFC. He replaced Mugisha, who was due to leave for strategic military studies abroad.

Nyakikuru also assumed the acting rank of Major General.

By September, he was already overseeing senior command activities, including the decoration of another 62 promoted officers.

His appointment offered continuity because he had already served within the SFC’s operational and administrative structures. He knew its commanders, personnel, training needs and strategic responsibilities.

His record does not automatically guarantee success. His performance will depend on how he converts experience into stronger discipline, professional development and operational readiness.

However, he enters the position with important advantages. He has fought armed groups, commanded troops abroad, led commando formations and served as the SFC’s second-in-command.

Nyakikuru has not arrived at the SFC to discover its identity. He has grown through its ranks and helped shape some of its specialised formations.