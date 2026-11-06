UCC disowns viral blacklist targeting Ugandan YouTubers, TikTokers

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has officially disowned a circulating social media document that purported to blacklist popular Ugandan YouTubers, TikTokers, and Facebook content creators as illegal operators.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has disowned a document circulating on social media that brands dozens of Ugandan YouTubers, TikTokers and Facebook content creators as illegal operators.

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The document, which carries the commission's logo and is dated November 28, 2025, lists several social media personalities, online television channels, comedians and other digital content creators accused of providing communication and broadcasting services without authorisation.

However, UCC has dismissed the circulating document as a fabrication and denied issuing it.

"The Uganda Communications Commission has noted the circulation on social media of a document titled 'LIST OF ILLEGAL PROVIDERS OF ONLINE DATA COMMUNICATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES IN UGANDA AS OF 28TH NOVEMBER 2025,' which purports to be an official UCC document," the regulator stated.

"The document lists YouTube channels, Facebook pages, and TikTok accounts that are said to be operating illegally."

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The commission rejected the document's authenticity.

"UCC wishes to clarify that the document did not originate from the Commission. It is a fabrication," the statement added.

The disputed list features a wide range of online personalities and media platforms, including comedian Alex Muhangi, Kasuku Live, Crysto Panda, singer-turned-politician Patrick Mulwana, popularly known as Alien Skin's contemporary Gen Meddie, and several online news and entertainment channels.

Other accounts appearing in the screenshots include Ghetto TV, KK TV Uganda, Shalom Television Uganda, Sabrina Agasha, Professor Omwawule, NRM Uganda, MK Media and Protest Vote UG.

The inclusion of political, entertainment and religious accounts gives the document the appearance of a broad regulatory crackdown on Uganda's growing online content industry.

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However, their appearance on the disputed list does not establish that the account holders have broken any law or are operating without the required licences.

The screenshots provide links to individual YouTube channels, Facebook pages and TikTok accounts, potentially exposing their owners to public suspicion over their legal status.