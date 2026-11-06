‘We fear Muhoozi might ban Born-again churches,’ pastors speak out in tense meeting with PLU leadership

Ugandan Born-again church leaders met with Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) executives, expressing concerns over Frank Gashumba's attacks and fears of church bans under a future Muhoozi presidency.

Leaders of Born-again churches in Uganda have expressed jitters that Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba could turn against their faith if he becomes president.

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The pastors cited continued attacks on pastors by businessman and Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) member Frank Gashumba.

The concerns were voiced on Friday during a meeting between senior pastors and PLU leaders at Serena Kigo Hotel.

The meeting, organised by PLU secretary general Fadhil Twaha, brought together prominent religious leaders, including Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral, Rubaga; Bishop Joseph Serwadda of Victory Christian Centre; Pastor Tom Mugerwa of Mutundwe Christian Fellowship; Bishop David Kiganda of Christianity Focus Centre; Pastor Imelda Namutebi of Liberty Worship Centre International; and Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga of Christian Life Church.

In the meeting, the pastors pledged to support PLU's activities as the organisation mobilises support for Gen Kainerugaba's anticipated 2031 presidential bid.

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Some, however, expressed concern over Gashumba's attacks on Born-again church leaders.

Apostle Umar Mulinde said many believers had begun questioning whether PLU supported Gashumba's campaign against pastors and what that could mean for religious freedom under a future Muhoozi presidency.

“Pastors are good people. So if you have someone going on in the media to abuse us and yet we have stood with this government for over 40 years…there has never been a born-again rebelling against the government or fighting Museveni. Why are we being abused for being good?” Mulinde asked.

He said the attacks had created suspicion among young Born-again Christians, some of whom feared that Gen Kainerugaba could introduce restrictions against their churches if he succeeded his father, President Yoweri Museveni.

“I have been interacting with many young people in the born-again faith and they think that PLU is behind Gashumba to fight us and they are beginning to fear what will come up if Muhoozi becomes president,” Mulinde said.

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“We love Museveni and we love his son but when there is a sense of threat that Muhoozi is coming to ban the born-agains from Uganda.”

Ugandan senior pastors and PLU leaders met at Serena Kigo Hotel.

Mulinde urged PLU leaders to publicly distance themselves from Gashumba's attacks, warning that the controversy could damage the organisation's relationship with the Born-again community.

“He has abused our elders, calling them wild cats, calling them thugs…we want PLU to distance itself from people who seem to have vendetta against the born-again faith,” he said.

The dispute between Gashumba and Born-again pastors has played out in public for several years, with the businessman repeatedly questioning the conduct and influence of some prominent religious leaders.

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Gashumba has been particularly critical of Pastor Robert Kayanja, with their exchanges fuelling tension between the businessman and sections of the Pentecostal community.

The spat broke out last month when Gashumba wedged up to Shs 500million challenged the pastors to perform a healing miracle in one of Uganda’s hospitals.

Pastor Kayanja, who has been among Gashumba's main targets, told the meeting that he had endured the attacks since 2022 but could no longer remain silent.

“The reason why I came out strongly against Gashumba was because he started in 2022. I could not be silent. He has attacked the Catholics; he has attacked the Katikkiro of Buganda, who is a representation of the King of Buganda. That impunity cannot go on. It drives a wedge between the people of Uganda,” Kayanja said.

While the religious leaders expressed willingness to work with the organisation, they made it clear that Gashumba's continued attacks could undermine confidence in its leadership.