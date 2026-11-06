Trust in religious leaders fell from 90 per cent in 2015 to 85 per cent in 2025.

Trust in religious leaders fell from 90 per cent in 2015 to 85 per cent in 2025.

Trust in Uganda’s religious and traditional leaders falls - New study

A new Afrobarometer study reveals that public trust in Uganda's religious and traditional leaders has declined over the past decade. Despite the drop, both groups still command majority support thanks to their community contributions.

A new study has ranked religious leaders as commanding the most public trust in Uganda, although fewer Ugandans trust them than did a decade earlier.

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Traditional leaders have also lost ground, even as several state institutions recovered from earlier declines.

This is detailed in a survey conducted by Afrobarometer, which found that trust in religious leaders fell from 90 per cent in 2015 to 85 per cent in 2025.

In 2024 trust levels dropped to 82%, before picking up slightly the following year.

Trust in traditional leaders dropped from 72 per cent to 66 per cent over the decade and held steady between 2024 and 2025.

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Afrobarometer interviewed 3,000 Ugandan adults in January 2025.

The figures show the share who said they trusted each group “somewhat” or “a lot”.

The survey tracks changes in trust, while earlier research and public debate point to possible sources of strain, including perceived political ties and disputes over land.

For religious leaders, one concern is how the public views their dealings with politicians.

In an address on religion and democracy in Uganda, scholar Jimmy Spire Ssentongo argued that private talks between clergy and government can sometimes be effective.

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He also warned that closed-door engagement can feed suspicions that religious leaders have been compromised, especially when politicians give them large gifts.

For traditional leaders, an earlier Afrobarometer study found that Ugandans wanted them to play a strong role in their communities while staying out of politics.

About six in 10 respondents saw traditional leaders as influential in resolving local disputes, and 55 per cent said they had influence over land allocation. Those responsibilities put cultural leaders close to decisions that affect people’s homes and livelihoods.