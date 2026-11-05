Gen Muhoozi gives Ofwono Opondo 7 days to apologise 'on his knees' after dispute

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has demanded that Ofwono Opondo apologise on his knees within seven days. The ultimatum follows Opondo's remarks questioning the circumstances of former deputy army chief Peter Elwelu’s surrender.

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has given Ofwono Opondo seven days to apologise to him “on his knees”. Opondo is the MP for older persons in eastern Uganda and a former government spokesperson.

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“I hear Ofwono Opondo has a death wish,” Kainerugaba wrote on X.

The post came days after Opondo questioned the circumstances of former deputy army chief Peter Elwelu’s surrender.

On November 3, 2026, The Pearl Times reported that Opondo had suggested Elwelu may have surrendered as part of a negotiated truce. Kainerugaba has said Elwelu surrendered on his orders. L