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Gen Muhoozi says Elwelu will ‘pay in full’, promises reward for Musa Ecweru

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:53 - 05 November 2026
Peter Elwelu
Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba warned that former deputy army chief Peter Elwelu will 'pay in full' after surrendering, while praising Junior minister Musa Ecweru as a hero.
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Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has warned that former deputy army chief Peter Elwelu will “pay in full” after surrendering. Kainerugaba accused Elwelu of betraying what he called “God’s Army”.

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In a series of posts on X, Kainerugaba said that security forces crushed what he described as Elwelu’s “rebellion” within a week. He said Elwelu gave himself up on his orders.

“Otherwise, he would be in the ground right now,” Kainerugaba wrote. He also warned that anyone who threatened Uganda’s peace and security would face a similar response.

Kainerugaba gave no details in the posts about what Elwelu allegedly did or what action he could face.

In a separate post, the army chief called Junior works minister Musa Ecweru a “fearless man and hero”. He said he had admired Ecweru since 2003 and promised him a reward. He did not say what the reward would be.

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