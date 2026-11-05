Sumz Founder Dennis Ngabirano Appointed Zimbabwe's Honorary Consul to Uganda

Zimbabwe has appointed Sumz founder Dr Dennis Ngabirano, left, as its honorary consul to Uganda.

Zimbabwe has appointed Sumz founder Dr Dennis Ngabirano, left, as its honorary consul to Uganda.

Zimbabwe has appointed Dr Dennis Ngabirano, founder of Sumz snacks, as its honorary consul to Uganda. The appointment aims to strengthen trade ties and help Zimbabwean businesses expand across East Africa under the AfCFTA.

Zimbabwe has appointed Dr Dennis Ngabirano, the founder of Uganda’s Sumz snacks brand, as its honorary consul to Uganda, with a brief to strengthen trade and investment ties.

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Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Prof Amon Murwira handed Ngabirano his appointment letter, according to a statement posted by the ministry on X.

The ministry said the appointment would help Zimbabwean businesses enter East African markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). It identified agriculture, pharmaceuticals and mineral processing as priority sectors.

Zimbabwe hopes to draw on Ngabirano’s business experience and commercial networks across the Great Lakes region to connect its producers and exporters with buyers and investors.

Responding to the appointment, Ngabirano thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Murwira.

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“I thank H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Prof Dr Amon Murwira the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the opportunity bestowed upon me to serve the Republic of Zimbabwe,” he wrote.

Ngabirano founded Psalms Food Industries Limited, the company behind Sumz, in 2010. Its products include potato crisps, plantain chips, baked snacks and peanut butter. The company also operates the Afrikan Harvest and Krunchables brands.

The business began on a small scale, with Ngabirano and his wife, Maureen, processing and packing snacks at home. They used household kitchen equipment and initially sold their products through a university canteen and roadside stalls, according to the International Fertilizer Development Center.

The company has since expanded beyond Uganda. Makerere University reported in March 2026 that Psalms Food Industries distributed products in Kenya, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Tanzania. Its three brands covered 37 products at the time.

That regional reach gives Ngabirano experience relevant to Zimbabwe’s stated aim of expanding its commercial presence in East Africa.

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