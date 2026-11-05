Women have been cautioned against using cetirizine tablets for vaginal tightening

Women have been cautioned against using cetirizine tablets for vaginal tightening

Pharmaceutical body warns women against using cetirizine tablets for vaginal tightening

The Pharmaceutical body has issued a stern warning to women against inserting cetirizine allergy tablets for vaginal tightening. PSK stressed that antihistamine-induced dryness causes friction and tissue injury rather than actual muscle firming.

Women have been cautioned against using cetirizine tablets for vaginal tightening after social media posts promoted the allergy medicine for that purpose.

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The warning was sounded by the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) following a social media-driven trend of women using the allergy-treatment tabs for vaginal firming.

The body in a statement on Thursday warned against this trend and condemned influencers who are encouraging women to insert the tablets into the vagina.

PSK said cetirizine treats allergy symptoms such as sneezing, a runny nose, itchy eyes and hives. The tablets are meant to be swallowed.

The society warned that people were confusing dryness with tightening.

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“Although antihistamines may cause dryness as a side effect, reduced lubrication does not strengthen vaginal muscles or alter vaginal anatomy,” the statement reads.

Instead, PSK said reduced lubrication could increase friction, discomfort and the risk of tissue injury.

The body also warned against inserting oral tablets into the vagina because their ingredients have not been tested for use on delicate vaginal tissue.

“‘Common medicine’ does not mean ‘harmless medicine’,” it said.

The statement, issued by PSK president Dr Wairimu Njuki, urged anyone who had tried the practice to stop. It advised those experiencing pain, bleeding, burning, itching, unusual discharge or fever to see a doctor.

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“Your health matters, and you will be treated with respect and without judgement,” the society said.

The warning comes amid reports of increased demand, rising prices and shortages of cetirizine in some outlets, according to PSK.

The society urged pharmacies to maintain ethical prices and ensure people who need the medicine for allergies can still access it.

Media outlets and content creators were also urged to check health claims before sharing them.