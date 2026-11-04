From Iron to Impact: Roy Mubiru Builds Hope for Children with Autism

World powerlifting champion Roy Mubiru is using his platform to transform lives, opening a sanctuary and skills center in Wakiso district for children living with autism.

Ugandan powerlifter Roy Mubiru is building a life beyond competitive sport, supporting children with autism through a foundation that provides care, learning opportunities and practical skills.

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The athlete, whose career includes a gold medal at the 2019 World Powerlifting Alliance Championships in Ukraine, has turned part of his attention to families who struggle to access support for their children.

In March 2024, the Roy Mubiru Foundation opened a home in Kasubi-Kabubbu, in the Gayaza-Manyangwa area of Wakiso district. The facility supports children with autism through accommodation, educational assistance, recreation and skills training.

The foundation aims to help children build confidence and develop their abilities. Its broader plans include expanding access to healthcare, therapy, meals and vocational training.

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The initiative builds on earlier outreach work. In December 2023, the foundation donated food and household supplies to Save Children with Autism Uganda, reaching about 50 children.

The supplies included rice, beans, maize flour, sugar and salt, alongside detergents and sanitary products. Partners and well-wishers joined the Christmas outreach.

Mubiru’s work with children marks a different chapter in a sporting journey that began in boxing. Born in Kampala on December 12, 1977, he joined Lukanga Boxing Club in 1996 before travelling to South Africa to pursue professional opportunities.

There, his ability with weights drew attention and encouraged him to try powerlifting. He made his competitive debut at the Pretoria North Powerlifting Championships in 2008.

He later competed internationally, including at the 2019 championships in Lutsk, Ukraine. His performance earned him the Uganda Sports Press Association’s Nile Special Sports Personality of the Month award.

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Alongside his own career, Mubiru has worked to create opportunities for other athletes. Through the RM Powerlifting Championship, he has provided a platform for Ugandan strength athletes to compete and gain exposure.

His sports development work also includes supporting athletes with disabilities. Through the foundation, he hopes to help children who can take part in organised sport access opportunities such as the Special Olympics.

The foundation has drawn support from partners including the Lotus Foundation and Marmon Coatings Limited. Mubiru hopes to expand these partnerships to sustain its services and reach more families.

His longer-term ambitions include larger facilities and farming projects that can offer practical training and help support the foundation’s work. These remain plans for expansion.

Mubiru has indicated that the 2027 Arnold Classic could mark the end of his professional powerlifting career. Athlete development and support for children with autism form a growing part of his plans beyond competition.

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