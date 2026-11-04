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Butambala man wins car in KBET giveaway a day after losing father

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 17:50 - 04 November 2026
Henry Wasswa became the second person to win a car in the promotion
Henry Wasswa, a 25-year-old football fan from Butambala, won a brand-new car in the KBET & VROOOOM giveaway just a day after losing his father. Betting with a basic mobile phone, he became the second winner in the ongoing promotion.
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A 25-year-old man from Butambala District has won a brand-new car in the ongoing KBET & VROOOOM giveaway with Kagwirawo, just a day after losing his father.

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Henry Wasswa became the second person to win a car in the promotion, which has so far awarded two of the three vehicles available to participating customers.

According to KBET, Wasswa received a phone call informing him about his win a day after his father's death.

The company described the timing as an emotional moment for the young man, who was still coming to terms with the loss of his parent.

Wasswa is a football enthusiast who regularly follows English Premier League matches and places bets using a basic mobile phone.

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Despite using a simple handset rather than a smartphone, he qualified for the promotional draw and emerged as the second car winner.

His victory leaves one car and three motorcycles available in the ongoing campaign.

Henry Wasswa became the second person to win a car in the promotion

The KBET & VROOOOM promotion, organised in partnership with Kagwirawo, offers customers an opportunity to win vehicles through draws linked to eligible sports betting activities.

The company said customers can participate through its online betting platform or mobile money channels on Airtel and MTN.

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KBET said the campaign seeks to reward customers with prizes that could improve their lives and create new economic opportunities.

The latest winner follows other beneficiaries of the promotion, including Ismail Ivan Ssempagala, a transporter from Kavule in Matugga, who recently won a brand-new motorcycle.

Ssempagala, also an English Premier League follower, received his motorcycle at the company's offices before riding away with his prize.

KBET operates as an online sports betting platform licensed and regulated by Uganda's Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.

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