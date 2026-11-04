Sam Mukasa: The Mastermind Behind Jose Chameleone and King Saha

From managing Jose Chameleone for over a decade to guiding King Saha's solo rise, Sam Mukasa has spent years shaping the business of Ugandan music behind the scenes.

When Jose Chameleone celebrated 25 years in music at his Legend in Gold concert in 2024, he recognised a man whose work audiences rarely see: his former manager, Sam Mukasa.

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The tribute placed Mukasa among those who had supported the singer’s career. It also highlighted the managers who help turn musical talent into a business.

Mukasa has spent much of his career working behind the scenes. His most prominent partnerships include lengthy spells with Chameleone and King Saha, two musicians who have built strong followings in Uganda.

For more than a decade, Mukasa managed Chameleone, born Joseph Mayanja. The role placed him at the centre of a career that reached audiences across East Africa.

Managing an established performer involves more than securing bookings. It requires planning, negotiating business deals and maintaining relationships with promoters and other industry players.

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Although Mukasa and Chameleone later parted ways professionally, the singer’s anniversary tribute acknowledged the manager’s contribution.

Mukasa also played a role in King Saha’s development. Their working relationship dates back to Leone Island, Chameleone’s music camp.

Saha, born Mansour Ssemanda, later pursued a solo career and built a following through songs such as Mulirwana, Gundeze and Biri Biri. Mukasa worked with him for more than ten years.

Their partnership, however, faced difficulties. In March 2025, Saha confirmed that they had stopped working together. He said he was handling his own business while Mukasa focused on another musician.

Despite the split, Saha said he valued their friendship and Mukasa’s contribution to his career.

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“I have no problem with Sam Mukasa, and I remain friends with him,” he said, according to Howwe.

Later reports described a reunion, with Howwe reporting that Mukasa had resumed promotional work for Saha. The report said he was handling marketing for the singer’s single, TikTok.

The changes in their partnership show how professional arrangements can shift after years of working together. They also underline the need for clear responsibilities as musicians build businesses around performances, recordings and online audiences.