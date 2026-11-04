Housing Finance, Interswitch roll out agency banking partnership; Shs Shs 49 billion transacted in pilot

Housing Finance Bank and Interswitch Uganda officially launched an agency banking partnership after processing over Shs 49 billion in a successful pilot phase. The move gives HFB customers access to more than 23,000 Quickteller agents nationwide.

Housing Finance Bank (HFB) and Interswitch Uganda recorded transactions worth more than Shs 49 billion during a pilot phase of their agency banking partnership, which will give the bank's customers access to financial services through more than 23,000 agents nationwide.

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The two institutions officially launched the partnership on November 4, 2026, at Housing Finance Bank's head offices in Kololo, Kampala, as part of efforts to bring banking services closer to customers and reduce dependence on traditional bank branches.

Under the arrangement, Housing Finance Bank customers can deposit and withdraw money and check their account balances at Quickteller agent outlets across Uganda.

The service will allow customers to access banking facilities in their communities, including outside normal banking hours, without travelling long distances to bank branches.

Speaking at the launch, Housing Finance Bank chief operations officer Robert Kusiima revealed that the partnership had already handled transactions worth more than Shs 49 billion during its pilot phase.

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He said the figures demonstrated the potential of agency banking to improve access to financial services, particularly for people who struggle to reach conventional banking facilities.

"We have been undertaking engagements in terms of trying to check how this relationship will go and I am happy to say that over just a short pilot period, we have seen over Shs 49 billion moving through this partnership," Kusiima said.

He noted that the bank wants to make financial services more convenient by allowing customers to conduct transactions near their homes and businesses.

Kusiima also stressed the importance of secure transactions as the bank expands its services to underserved communities.

"We want to drive financial inclusion by reaching out to the last mile customers who might not be able to access conventional banking," he said.

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Interswitch Uganda country general manager Moris Seguya said the partnership would expand banking access while creating more business opportunities for Quickteller agents.

He explained that bringing more financial institutions onto the network would help customers access essential services while increasing transaction volumes for small businesses operating agent outlets.

"Our goal is to make financial services simpler, accessible and more convenient for every Ugandan. Welcoming Housing Finance Bank to the Quickteller Agency Banking network is another important step towards achieving this," Seguya said.

He added that the partnership would benefit both customers and agents by connecting more people to formal banking services.

"Their customers can now access banking services at Quickteller agents across the country, while our agents gain new opportunities to grow their businesses," he said.

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Housing Finance Bank's head of distribution and alternate channels, Ivan Kakembo, described the launch as a major step in the bank's efforts to reach customers beyond its physical branches.

He said the partnership followed months of engagements between the two institutions and would give customers more options when accessing their money.

"Our partnership with Interswitch signifies that we are taking service to the customers," Kakembo said.

He explained that customers would now be able to access Housing Finance Bank services through approximately 23,000 Quickteller agents spread across the country.

Interswitch has been expanding its agency banking network across urban centres, towns and rural trading areas to connect communities to financial services.

The addition of Housing Finance Bank to the network is expected to increase transactions at agent outlets, many of which are operated by small business owners.