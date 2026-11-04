Actor Van Vicker hints at upcoming visit to Uganda

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has excited his Ugandan fan base after confirming on social media that he plans to visit the country soon. The screen star made the revelation following a heartfelt invitation from a local fan.

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker excited Ugandan fans this week, hinting that he could soon visit the country.

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The celebrated screen star made the revelation while responding to a Ugandan fan on social media who invited him to visit the “Pearl of Africa” with his wife.

“We as Ugandan fans please bring your beautiful queen and see the beauty of the Pearl of Africa. I promise you won’t regret coming here,” the fan wrote on one of his videos.

Van Vicker responded: “I will be there soon pls.”

The brief exchange quickly attracted attention from Ugandan followers, many of whom grew up watching Vicker in Ghanaian and Nigerian films.

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Born Joseph Van Vicker in Accra, Ghana, the 49-year-old is an actor, director, producer and media personality whose career spans more than two decades.

He first worked in radio and television before crossing into acting through productions such as Sun City and Divine Love.

He later became one of the most recognisable romantic leads in West African cinema, frequently appearing alongside stars such as Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari and Majid Michel.

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker

His work in Nollywood expanded his popularity beyond Ghana. Vicker has previously said working in Nigerian films gave him wider exposure and strengthened his profile across Africa.

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His connection with Ugandan audiences is also rooted in the period when Nigerian and Ghanaian movies dominated television screens and video halls across the country.

By the mid-2000s, Nigerian films became so popular in Uganda that they were commonly referred to as “Ki-Nigeria”.

The influence grew further through local television, DVDs and video halls, where video jockeys translated and narrated Nollywood films into local languages for audiences. This practice helped sustain the popularity of Nigerian films even as audiences were exposed to Hollywood, Latin American and Asian productions.

That popularity also led to collaborations between Ugandan and Nigerian filmmakers. In 2006, Roses in the Rain was promoted as one of the first major joint productions involving actors from both countries.