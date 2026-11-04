Big setback as Trump loses control of both House and Senate in 2026 midterms

Democrats have gained control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. Driven by widespread voter dissatisfaction, the major shift poses a significant challenge to President Donald Trump's agenda for his final two years in office.

President Donald Trump’s Republican Party has lost control of both chambers of Congress, according to election projections, handing Democrats the power to challenge his agenda during his final two years in office.

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The Democratic victories in the November 3, 2026 midterm elections mark a major reversal for Trump.

US media outlets projected Democratic control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The party broke through Republican strongholds. James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in Texas, while Annie Andrews won in South Carolina. Adam Hamilton ousted Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas, and Sherrod Brown defeated Jon Husted in Ohio.

Democrats also gained House seats across several states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina. The victories dismantled the Republican majorities that had helped Trump advance his programme since returning to office.

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Voter frustration drove the result. Exit polling found that three-quarters of voters felt angry or dissatisfied with the country’s direction. Some 70 per cent wanted Congress to impose stronger checks on the president.

The shift gives Democrats greater power to investigate the administration and obstruct legislation. Senate control also allows them to challenge Trump’s nominees, including candidates for the federal courts.