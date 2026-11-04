Top TV journalist seeks Shs 800,000 for urgent lung surgery

Ugandan journalists have launched a fundraiser to collect Shs 800,000 for Top TV reporter Tendo Nakamya, who urgently needs surgery for fluid in her lungs. The appeal by Gabriel Buule has sparked widespread support and highlighted the low pay facing media workers.

Ugandan journalists have appealed for Shs 800,000 to help Top TV journalist Tendo Nakamya undergo surgery, drawing attention to the financial pressures media workers face during medical emergencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Journalist Gabriel Buule launched the appeal on X on November 3, 2026. He said Nakamya had fluid collecting in her lungs and needed surgery on Monday.

“Our colleague Nakamya Tendo of Top TV needs Shs 800,000 to undergo surgery on Monday. She has fluid collecting in her lungs,” Buule wrote.

He urged colleagues and the public to contribute towards her treatment.

“As you all know, journalism is a noble profession but is often poorly paid,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buule shared the mobile money number 0773293128, registered in his name, to collect contributions. He also tagged colleagues and other contacts to seek their support.

The appeal drew messages of support, pledges and wishes for Nakamya’s recovery. It also prompted discussion about low pay and the difficulties some journalists face when seeking healthcare.

Some respondents pointed to treatment options in public hospitals. However, the appeal did not name Nakamya’s hospital or provide further details about the planned procedure.