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Kampala markets, hospitals face power cuts in November maintenance plan

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:52 - 03 November 2026
UEDCL’s November 2026 maintenance schedule lists power interruptions across parts of Uganda.
Kampala's major trading centres including Owino and Nakasero markets, alongside key healthcare facilities like Nsambya Hospital, are set for scheduled power interruptions this November as UEDCL carries out network maintenance.
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Kampala’s busiest trading centres and several hospitals face scheduled power interruptions this month as Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) repairs and upgrades its network.

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The company’s November 2026 maintenance schedule lists Kikuubo, Owino market, the Old Taxi Park and Nakasero market among areas affected by work on November 29, 2026.

UEDCL will service electrical switching equipment at the Old Queens Way substation. The affected areas also include Nasser Road, Nkrumah Road, Luwum Street, Nabugabo Road and several shopping centres.

Nsambya Hospital, Arena Mall and parts of Katwe, Makindye, Buziga and Nsambya also appear on that day’s list.

The advisory gives maintenance dates but does not state when power will go off or return. Customers therefore cannot tell from the schedule how long each interruption will last.

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The programme covers locations across Uganda. Crews will replace rotten poles, clear vegetation, repair equipment and upgrade power lines.

Along the Entebbe corridor, work at Kisubi on November 4, 2026, will affect Bwebajja, Kawuku, Bwerenga, Namulanda, Garuga and surrounding areas.

The schedule also lists Kisubi Hospital, St Mary’s College Kisubi, Kisubi Seminary, Crown Beverages and several hotels and estates.

Crews will relocate power connections, upgrade a supply cable and commission equipment. Separate work will install a transformer and upgrade local distribution lines.

In northern Uganda, maintenance on November 4, 2026, will affect Moyo town, Laropi, Metu and nearby communities. Pole replacement work will also affect Kiryandongo, Bweyale, Kigumba and Masindi Port.

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In western Uganda, the same day’s programme covers customers in Muhanga, Muko, Kanungu and Kihihi served by the Muhanga–Rugyeyo branch line. Other affected areas include Rwashamire, Kebisoni, Buyanja and Rukungiri town.

On November 5, 2026, work under Kampala North will affect parts of Kawempe, Maganjo, Kagoma and surrounding areas. The list includes Riham industries, Maganjo Grain Millers and Luuka Plastics.

Further interruptions are scheduled for November 30, 2026, across parts of Masaka, Nyendo, Lukaya, Buwama, Kayabwe, Kalisizo and Kyotera as crews upgrade and refurbish a power line.

Nkozi University, Nkozi Hospital and Old Masaka Hospital also appear on that day’s list.

Work in Kajjansi on November 30, 2026, will affect National Medical Stores, the expressway toll facility, Kiwamirembe shrine and parts of Nakigalala.

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Some transmission maintenance entries state that no customers will be affected. The schedule therefore does not indicate a continuous nationwide blackout.

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