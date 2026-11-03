Shell, MTN MoMo launch 20% fuel cashback happy hour

Vivo Energy Uganda and MTN MoMo have launched a new fuel promotion offering motorists 20 per cent cashback

Vivo Energy Uganda and MTN MoMo have launched a new fuel promotion offering motorists 20 per cent cashback

Vivo Energy Uganda and MTN MoMo have launched the 'Fuel Happy Hour' campaign, giving motorists a 20 per cent cashback on qualifying fuel purchases made via mobile money on weekdays between 5pm and 6pm at participating Shell stations.

Vivo Energy Uganda and MTN MoMo have launched a new fuel promotion offering motorists 20 per cent cashback on qualifying purchases paid for through Mobile Money.

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The campaign, dubbed “Fuel Happy Hour”, was unveiled at Shell Kitetika service station on November 2, 2026.

It will run every weekday from 5pm to 6pm at participating Shell stations where MTN MoMo payments are accepted.

The promotion is designed to ease fuel costs while encouraging more motorists to use digital payments.

Vivo Energy Uganda, which markets and distributes Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country, said the partnership combines Shell’s retail network with MTN MoMo’s digital payments platform.

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Customers who buy fuel during the designated hour and pay through MTN MoMo will receive 20 per cent cashback, subject to the campaign terms and conditions.

Alex Tusingwire, Vivo Energy Uganda’s Retail Manager, said the campaign was intended to reward customers while improving their experience at Shell stations.

“At Vivo Energy Uganda, our commitment is to continuously create value for our customers while delivering the quality products and services that Shell is known for worldwide,” Tusingwire said.

He added that the promotion comes at a time when many motorists are feeling the pressure of higher living and transport costs.

“As the leading oil marketing company in Uganda, we understand the daily mobility needs of our customers and stand by them during these hard economic times,” he said.

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Tusingwire said the partnership with MTN MoMo would make fuelling more convenient while giving motorists immediate savings.

Keith Tukei, the Chief Commercial Officer at MTN MoMo, said fuel was one of the most frequent daily expenses for many Ugandans and the promotion was meant to make those payments more rewarding.

“Our ambition is to make digital payments an effortless part of everyday life,” Tukei said.

“Fuel is one of the most frequent transactions for many Ugandans, and through this partnership with Vivo Energy Uganda, we are offering customers both convenience and value.”

The campaign also comes as digital payments continue to expand across Uganda’s retail and transport sectors.

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For motorists, the offer means savings are tied directly to when and how they pay for fuel rather than to a separate loyalty programme.

Vivo Energy Uganda says the promotion forms part of its wider push to improve customer value across the Shell service station network.