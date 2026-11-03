Cabinet Targets Conflicting Government Statements With New Rules

Cabinet has directed ministers to coordinate major announcements through the Uganda Media Centre.

Cabinet has directed ministers to coordinate major announcements through the Uganda Media Centre.

Uganda's Cabinet has mandated that ministers coordinate major announcements through the Uganda Media Centre to eliminate conflicting public statements. ICT Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba emphasized that the guidelines will deliver clearer, more accessible messaging to citizens.

Cabinet has directed ministers to coordinate major announcements through the Uganda Media Centre as it moves to reduce conflicting government statements.

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The minister of ICT and National Guidance, Justine Kasule Lumumba, said the new guidelines would help citizens receive clearer and more timely explanations of government decisions.

Ministries will work with the centre to coordinate announcements and verify information. They must also communicate in Ugandan languages and formats that people with different needs can access.

The arrangement places the Media Centre at the heart of official communication. However, ministries will retain responsibility for checking facts and approving the information they release. The centre will support press conferences, media releases and other public information services.

Lumumba said the guidelines cover ministers, senior government officials and senior technical officers. The President, Vice President, Prime Minister and deputy prime ministers are exempt.

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She added that officials must release urgent information needed to protect life, health or safety without delay. The guidelines also preserve lawful access to information and press freedom.

The decision builds on the National Communication Policy, which Cabinet adopted on March 9, 2026. The policy seeks to improve coordination across ministries, agencies and local governments, while making institutions more responsive to citizens.