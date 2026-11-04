Winnie Byanyima leaves UN for another big international job

Winnie Byanyima will take on a new international leadership role in January 2027, chairing the board of trustees of the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) after leaving UNAIDS.

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The former Mbarara MP will complete her term as UNAIDS executive director on December 31, 2026, then move into a role focused on climate change, inequality and development.

IIED is an independent research and policy organisation with more than 50 years of work on environmental and development challenges. It works with governments, communities and civil society to shape policies that protect nature and improve livelihoods.

Byanyima’s appointment returns her to issues that have shaped much of her career, including gender equality, poverty and the gap between rich and poor.

She announced her planned departure from UNAIDS during a special session of its Programme Coordinating Board on October 26, 2026. She pledged to lead the agency with her “energy and determination until the final day of my mandate”.

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In a November 3, 2026 statement, UNAIDS praised her leadership through major challenges and changes within the organisation. It credited her with defending an HIV response guided by evidence and human rights, while keeping people living with HIV and affected communities central to its work.

Byanyima said she would join IIED at a difficult time for sustainable development and international cooperation.

“We share the belief that lasting change comes from working in partnership with communities, policymakers and civil society organisations,” she said.

She pledged to work with the institute on solutions that address development needs and share benefits fairly.

Her appointment builds on a career that spans Ugandan politics and senior international positions. During 11 years in political office, she helped advance women’s representation and pushed for gender equality provisions in Uganda’s 1995 Constitution.

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She later held senior roles at Oxfam International, the United Nations Development Programme and the African Union Commission. She has also co-chaired the World Economic Forum and advised G7 and G20 presidencies on gender and wealth inequality.

IIED Executive Director Tom Mitchell said her experience and ability to bring people and institutions together would strengthen the organisation during a period of change.

Outgoing board chair Paul George welcomed her appointment, citing her commitment to the institute’s mission.