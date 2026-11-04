Makerere Students Must Show Proof of Shs18,000 Fund Payment to Register

Makerere University has reminded students that paying tuition is not enough to register; they must present proof of paying an annual Shs18,000 Endowment Fund fee. Payments can be made online via the student portal or through designated bank accounts.

Paying tuition alone will not meet Makerere University’s registration requirements. Students must also present proof that they paid the annual Shs18,000 Endowment Fund fee.

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For students and parents planning university expenses, the charge falls once every academic year, rather than every semester.

In a November 4, 2026 circular, Academic Registrar Prof Buyinza Mukadasi reminded all students to pay the money into the university’s designated Endowment Fund account.

The requirement follows a University Council resolution passed at its 167th meeting on June 5, 2025. The circular therefore reminds students of an existing obligation rather than announcing a new fee.

An endowment fund holds and invests contributions to support an institution over time. Makerere says students’ contributions will help strengthen its long-term finances and support university development.

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Students can pay through the university’s online student portal or use the manual bank payment option.

For the portal route, students should open “Bills and Invoices” and select “Endowment Fees”. The system will generate a Payment Reference Number, or PRN, which identifies the payment.

They can then dial 2122*1#, enter merchant code 985332 and follow the instructions to complete payment.

Alternatively, students can use the NCBA NOW UG app. They should select “Muzuri Pay” on the home screen, search for “Makerere University–MUK ACMIS” and follow the payment instructions.

The university says these channels match payments to students’ records immediately and display them on the student portal.

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Students who prefer to pay without generating a reference number can visit the NCBA agent at the Gift and Souvenir Shop in the university’s Main Building. They can also pay at any Stanbic Bank branch.

The circular lists NCBA account number 220868200029 at TWED Towers and Stanbic account number 9030020625081 at Makerere branch. Both accounts bear the name “Makerere University Endowment Fund”.

For anyone using the manual payment route, keeping the receipt matters. The university urges students to retain payment slips or receipts so staff can verify their contributions.

Students who paid before the latest circular should also note that Makerere is still checking earlier payments against its records. This process, known as reconciliation, helps the university confirm who paid and record the money correctly.

The university says the Endowment Fund will issue further guidance on how it will verify those earlier payments. The circular does not set a date for completing that work.

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