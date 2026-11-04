Kabaka, Mayiga skip Museveni cultural leaders meeting at State House

President Museveni convened traditional rulers at State House Entebbe to discuss national unity and development. However, the notable absence of Buganda's Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga ignited intense debate.

President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday opened a two-day cultural leaders conference, bringing a host of traditional rulers and representatives to explore practical ways cultural institutions can boost national unity, preserve heritage, and support development

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The president said the conference at State House Entebbe, was hoped to discuss ways cultural institutions can promote unity, preserve our heritage and contribute to Uganda’s development.

Notably however, the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, was absent from the meeting.

The Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga was also absent.

Among the cultural leaders attending the conference was the Omukama of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV. Representatives of other cultural institutions, including Bunyoro-Kitara, also attended.

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Omukama of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV arriving at State House

However, the absence of Buganda's top leadership prompted debate on social media, with some questioning why the kingdom had not sent a senior representative.

It was reported that Katikkiro was away on official duties in the Ssese Islands, while his two deputies were also occupied with other assignments.

Kabaka last weekend attended the Masaza Cup Finals in Wankulukuku.

Social media users shared opinions on the absence of Buganda from the meeting

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President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday opened a two-day cultural leaders conference

Fredrick Tumusiime argued that Buganda's absence reflected the kingdom's historical position and independence.

"Notably, the Kabaka isn’t in attendance. There’s a reason Uganda derives its name from Buganda. While others line up for State House photo-ops, Mengo knows the weight of its own sovereignty," Tumusiime wrote.

Former presidential candidate Prof Venansius Baryamureeba also defended the Kabaka's absence, arguing that the Buganda monarch occupied a different position from some of the other cultural leaders.

President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday opened a two-day cultural leaders conference

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He compared the situation to asking the president of the United States to attend a meeting alongside leaders of less developed countries.

"The Kabaka of Buganda is in his own league and cannot be mixed," Baryamureeba wrote.

Buganda is Uganda's largest traditional kingdom and has historically played a significant role in the country's political and cultural affairs.

The kingdom has maintained relations with the central government since the restoration of traditional institutions in 1993, although disagreements have occasionally emerged over land, federalism and the powers of cultural leaders.

Under Uganda's Constitution, traditional and cultural leaders are recognised but are prohibited from exercising administrative, legislative or executive powers of government.

Museveni's conference seeks to identify areas where cultural institutions can work with the government to promote education, economic development, social cohesion and the preservation of Uganda's diverse cultural heritage.

The meeting is expected to continue on Thursday, November 5.