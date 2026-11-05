Gen Kainerugaba Warns Politicians of 'Catastrophic Problems' Over Military Interference

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has delivered a blunt warning to politicians against interfering in military affairs, cautioning that doing so will bring 'catastrophic problems' upon themselves.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has warned politicians that interference in military and security matters will bring them “catastrophic problems”.

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In a social media statement, Kainerugaba said political intervention would have no effect on security matters but would carry consequences for those involved.

“I have warned politicians in the past from even thinking of interfering in military/security matters. First of all, it will have absolutely no effect. None. Secondly, it will bring catastrophic problems on those politicians themselves,” he wrote.

The warning comes amid appeals by Teso legislators for talks with President Yoweri Museveni and Gen Kainerugaba over the arrest of former deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu. However, Gen Kainerugaba’s statement did not mention Elwelu or link the warning to their appeal.

Security personnel arrested Elwelu in Soroti city on November 2, 2026. Military spokesperson Col Chris Magezi accused him of involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilise parts of eastern Uganda.

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