Army denies Museveni safety deal, says Elwelu faces court martial

The army has denied reports that President Yoweri Museveni offered Peter Elwelu a safety deal, clarifying that the former deputy chief of defence forces surrendered because security forces closed in. Elwelu will now face the General Court Martial.

The army has rejected claims that President Yoweri Museveni guaranteed Peter Elwelu’s personal safety to secure his surrender, saying the former deputy chief of defence forces gave himself up because security forces had closed in.

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Col Chris Magezi, the acting director of Defence Public Information, said Elwelu would face the General Court Martial. His statement challenged a New Vision report published on November 5, 2026, which linked Elwelu’s surrender to assurances from Museveni.

“At no point did the President and the Commander-in-Chief, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, offer Elwelu ‘assurances for his personal safety,’” Magezi said.

The army acknowledged that Elwelu handed himself over peacefully but disputed suggestions that he did so voluntarily.

“He gave himself up peacefully because the security forces had closed in on him. There were no viable alternative courses of action at his disposal,” Magezi said.

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The statement adds to conflicting accounts of how the retired lieutenant general entered custody in Soroti City on November 2, 2026.

The army first announced that security forces had arrested him. Relatives and associates later told Monitor that Elwelu called security officers from his office in Senior Quarters and asked them to collect him. They said he chose to present himself to answer the allegations.

Security forces accuse Elwelu of involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilise the Teso sub-region. Magezi previously said officers recovered 15 guns, military uniforms and two pickup trucks allegedly linked to him. His family has denied that he was stockpiling weapons to launch an insurgency.

In his latest statement, Magezi said Museveni had confidence in security agencies to maintain peace and order. He added that the President expected discipline from serving soldiers and members of the Reserve Force.

“Those who break the laws of Uganda shall be held to account without fear or favour,” he said.

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Magezi said Elwelu would answer for his alleged actions before the General Court Martial. However, the statement did not list the charges or announce a date for his appearance.

The prospect of prosecution follows demands from the Uganda Law Society for transparency over Elwelu’s detention. The lawyers’ body has asked authorities to disclose where they are holding him and ensure access to his family and legal representatives. It has also warned against trying him through the media.