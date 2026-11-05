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Breaking: Kyabazinga, Jovia welcome third son on king’s birthday

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:50 - 05 November 2026
The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, and his wife, Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi, have welcomed their third son
The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi have welcomed their third son, Prince Ezra Josiah Nadiope, born on November 1, 2026—sharing a birthday with his father.
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The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, and his wife, Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi, have welcomed their third son, who shares a birthday with his father.

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Prince Ezra Josiah Nadiope was born on November 1, 2026, according to an announcement posted by the Kyabazinga

The royal family described the shared birthday as a special coincidence that made the birth more memorable for the family and Busoga Kingdom.

Both Mutesi and the newborn are in excellent health, the announcement said.

The couple thanked God for their son and acknowledged the support they had received from the public.

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“The Royal Family extends heartfelt appreciation to the people of Busoga, family, friends and well-wishers for their prayers, love and goodwill during this joyous occasion,” the statement reads.

The announcement also quoted Psalm 127:3: “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from Him.”

The newborn joins the couple’s twin sons, Prince William Ethan Nadiope and Prince Arnold Eli Nadiope, who were born on August 27, 2025. 

Kyabazinga William Nadiope and the Inhebantu of Busoga, Jovia Mutesi welcomed twins

The twins are now just over 14 months old. Their younger brother’s arrival brings the couple’s publicly announced children to three, all boys.

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When announcing the twins’ birth in 2025, the Kyabazinga described their arrival as a source of profound joy and gratitude. Their birth attracted congratulatory messages from across the country. 

The latest announcement did not disclose the newborn’s place of birth.

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