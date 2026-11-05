Susan Kushaba has been remanded to Luzira Prison

Susan Kushaba has been remanded to Luzira Prison

Former Owino Market boss Susan Kushaba remanded to Luzira over TikTok minister claims

Former Owino Market boss Susan Kushaba has been remanded to Luzira Prison until November 17 after denying charges related to TikTok videos targeting senior government ministers.

Former Owino Market chairperson Susan Kushaba has been remanded to Luzira Prison after appearing in court over allegations that she used TikTok to accuse senior Kampala government officials of fraud, land grabbing and misuse of public funds.

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Kushaba appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court on Thursday, November 5, 2026, where she denied three counts of sending false distress signals under Section 82 of the Uganda Communications Act.

Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa remanded her until November 17, 2026, after prosecutors requested more time to verify documents presented by her proposed bail sureties.

The charges stem from statements Kushaba allegedly made on a TikTok account known as The Investigator between January and October 2026.

According to prosecutors Allan Mucunguzi and Grace Amy, Kushaba accused Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda of fraud and land grabbing.

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She also allegedly claimed that State Minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye had misappropriated money collected from boda boda riders and taxi operators.

In another statement, Kushaba reportedly accused Muzamiru Katumba Mirundi of taking over land belonging to Kamwokya KCCA Primary School.

Prosecutors argue that the statements violated the Uganda Communications Act. However, Kushaba has denied the charges, and the court has yet to determine whether the alleged offences occurred.

During Thursday's proceedings, Kushaba's lawyer, Robert Bautu, applied for bail and presented four people willing to stand surety for her.

The prosecution asked the court to postpone the bail hearing to allow verification of the sureties' documents.

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Susan Kushaba has been remanded to Luzira Prison

Bautu opposed the request, arguing that the documents had already been submitted through the Electronic Court Case Management Information System.

He asked the magistrate to grant Kushaba interim bail, saying delays in verifying documents should not keep his client behind bars.

However, Magistrate Neumbe agreed with the prosecution that more time was needed to examine the documents.

She consequently ordered Kushaba's detention at Luzira Prison until November 17, when the court will consider her bail application.

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Kushaba's arrest and prosecution come amid a longstanding dispute with Minister Kabanda over the leadership of St Balikuddembe Market, commonly known as Owino Market.

Kushaba previously served as the market's interim chairperson before venturing into politics.

The two women also competed for the Kampala Central parliamentary seat in the January 2026 elections.

Kabanda won the contest on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket, while Kushaba lost her bid to enter Parliament.

Kushaba has also been linked to the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a political mobilisation group associated with Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

She has previously criticised Kabanda's political activities and questioned her influence in Kampala.

Before her court appearance, police had summoned Kushaba to report to the Criminal Investigations Directorate at Kampala Central Police Station on November 2, 2026.

The summons, issued on October 31, concerned allegations of publishing false information and sending false distress signals.

Kushaba later raised concerns on social media about how police had communicated the summons.

Her case now centres on whether the statements attributed to her amount to criminal offences under the law.

The prosecution will be required to prove its allegations, while Kushaba will have an opportunity to challenge the evidence.