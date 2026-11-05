Advertisement

Visa names Joshua Baraka as its first Ugandan brand ambassador

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:13 - 05 November 2026
Left to Right is Victor Makere the Country Manager Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi, Sheila Changangu the Marketing Director East and Eastern Africa, musician Joshua Baraka and Andrew Rugamba the Visa Country Manager Uganda pausing for a group picture.
Visa has appointed musician Joshua Baraka as its first brand ambassador in Uganda. The deal includes campaigns aimed at young fans and support for his upcoming November concert at Lugogo Hockey Grounds.
Advertisement

Joshua Baraka has become Visa’s first Ugandan brand ambassador, securing a deal that will include campaigns aimed at young music fans and support for his upcoming Kampala concert.

Advertisement

The payments company announced the appointment on November 5, 2026, as Baraka prepares to release his EP, Recess 2, and headline B’rakaland EA.

Visa will also partner with the concert, scheduled for November 28, 2026, at Lugogo Hockey Grounds. The announcement did not disclose the deal’s value or duration.

Baraka welcomed the appointment as a career milestone and an opportunity to promote Ugandan talent. He said the partnership would help him connect with fans through music and celebrate the country’s creativity.

Victor Makere, Visa’s country manager for Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, said Baraka reflected the ambition and creativity of a new generation of African artists.

Advertisement

He pointed to the singer’s rise from Kampala to audiences beyond Uganda as a key reason for the partnership.

Baraka gained wider recognition with his 2023 breakout single, Nana. He has since worked with artists across Africa and featured in Spotify’s RADAR Africa programme, which supports emerging musicians.

Under the agreement, he will appear in Visa campaigns and activities targeting music fans, particularly young people who use digital platforms to access entertainment.

Makere said the collaboration would extend beyond a celebrity endorsement, using music to connect consumers with shared experiences.

The deal also forms part of Visa’s work to expand digital payments in Uganda through partnerships with banks, mobile money operators, businesses and financial technology companies.

Advertisement

For Baraka, the appointment adds a commercial partnership to a busy period that includes a new music release and a headline concert.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Muhoozi Issues Ultimatum to Ofwono Opondo: 'I Will Teach You Who I Am'
News
05.11.2026
Muhoozi Issues Ultimatum to Ofwono Opondo: 'I Will Teach You Who I Am'
Gen Muhoozi gives Ofwono Opondo 7 days to apologise 'on his knees' after dispute
News
05.11.2026
Gen Muhoozi gives Ofwono Opondo 7 days to apologise 'on his knees' after dispute
Muhoozi Warns Internal NRM Opponents, Claims 90% Veteran Support for PLU
News
05.11.2026
Muhoozi Warns Internal NRM Opponents, Claims 90% Veteran Support for PLU
Gen Kainerugaba issues ‘last warning’ over security debates in Parliament
News
05.11.2026
Gen Kainerugaba issues ‘last warning’ over security debates in Parliament
Gen Muhoozi says Elwelu will ‘pay in full’, promises reward for Musa Ecweru
News
05.11.2026
Gen Muhoozi says Elwelu will ‘pay in full’, promises reward for Musa Ecweru
Former Owino Market boss Susan Kushaba remanded to Luzira over TikTok minister claims
News
05.11.2026
Former Owino Market boss Susan Kushaba remanded to Luzira over TikTok minister claims

Signing in with Google...