Left to Right is Victor Makere the Country Manager Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi, Sheila Changangu the Marketing Director East and Eastern Africa, musician Joshua Baraka and Andrew Rugamba the Visa Country Manager Uganda pausing for a group picture.

Left to Right is Victor Makere the Country Manager Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi, Sheila Changangu the Marketing Director East and Eastern Africa, musician Joshua Baraka and Andrew Rugamba the Visa Country Manager Uganda pausing for a group picture.

Visa names Joshua Baraka as its first Ugandan brand ambassador

Visa has appointed musician Joshua Baraka as its first brand ambassador in Uganda. The deal includes campaigns aimed at young fans and support for his upcoming November concert at Lugogo Hockey Grounds.

Joshua Baraka has become Visa’s first Ugandan brand ambassador, securing a deal that will include campaigns aimed at young music fans and support for his upcoming Kampala concert.

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The payments company announced the appointment on November 5, 2026, as Baraka prepares to release his EP, Recess 2, and headline B’rakaland EA.

Visa will also partner with the concert, scheduled for November 28, 2026, at Lugogo Hockey Grounds. The announcement did not disclose the deal’s value or duration.

Baraka welcomed the appointment as a career milestone and an opportunity to promote Ugandan talent. He said the partnership would help him connect with fans through music and celebrate the country’s creativity.

Victor Makere, Visa’s country manager for Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, said Baraka reflected the ambition and creativity of a new generation of African artists.

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He pointed to the singer’s rise from Kampala to audiences beyond Uganda as a key reason for the partnership.

Baraka gained wider recognition with his 2023 breakout single, Nana. He has since worked with artists across Africa and featured in Spotify’s RADAR Africa programme, which supports emerging musicians.

Under the agreement, he will appear in Visa campaigns and activities targeting music fans, particularly young people who use digital platforms to access entertainment.

Makere said the collaboration would extend beyond a celebrity endorsement, using music to connect consumers with shared experiences.

The deal also forms part of Visa’s work to expand digital payments in Uganda through partnerships with banks, mobile money operators, businesses and financial technology companies.

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