Muhoozi Issues Ultimatum to Ofwono Opondo: 'I Will Teach You Who I Am'

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has demanded a public apology from MP Ofwono Opondo within seven days, accusing the former government spokesperson of insulting him on social media.

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has accused MP Ofwono Opondo of insulting him in a follow-up post on X. In a separate post, he gave Opondo seven days to apologise “on his knees”.

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Kainerugaba referred to the MP by his initials, “O.O.”, in the latest post. “He has been insulting me and I will teach him who I am,” he wrote.

Opondo, a former government spokesperson, represents older persons in eastern Uganda. On November 2, 2026, he confirmed that he had quit his weekly New Vision column over an editorial disagreement. He denied claims that the newspaper had banned him for criticising Kainerugaba.