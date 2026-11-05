Advertisement

Muhoozi Issues Ultimatum to Ofwono Opondo: 'I Will Teach You Who I Am'

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 22:06 - 05 November 2026
Ofwono Opondo
Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has demanded a public apology from MP Ofwono Opondo within seven days, accusing the former government spokesperson of insulting him on social media.
Advertisement

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has accused MP Ofwono Opondo of insulting him in a follow-up post on X. In a separate post, he gave Opondo seven days to apologise “on his knees”.

Advertisement

Kainerugaba referred to the MP by his initials, “O.O.”, in the latest post. “He has been insulting me and I will teach him who I am,” he wrote.

Opondo, a former government spokesperson, represents older persons in eastern Uganda. On November 2, 2026, he confirmed that he had quit his weekly New Vision column over an editorial disagreement. He denied claims that the newspaper had banned him for criticising Kainerugaba.

On November 3, 2026, The Pearl Times reported that Opondo had suggested former deputy army chief Peter Elwelu may have surrendered as part of a negotiated truce. Kainerugaba did not mention Elwelu or the column in his posts about Opondo.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
‘My burial ground is in Ayago’ – Defiant Opondo responds to Muhoozi’s apology ultimatum
News
06.11.2026
‘My burial ground is in Ayago’ – Defiant Opondo responds to Muhoozi’s apology ultimatum
Pearl Bank apologises after Wendi drone campaign sparks backlash
News
06.11.2026
Pearl Bank apologises after Wendi drone campaign sparks backlash
Traders push for resignation of UEDCL MD Eng Joselynne Rwabwogo
News
06.11.2026
Traders push for resignation of UEDCL MD Eng Joselynne Rwabwogo
Trust in Uganda’s religious and traditional leaders falls - New study
News
06.11.2026
Trust in Uganda’s religious and traditional leaders falls - New study
Muhoozi’s ‘my seat’ remark appears aimed at VP Alupo
News
05.11.2026
Muhoozi’s ‘my seat’ remark appears aimed at VP Alupo
Muhoozi Issues Ultimatum to Ofwono Opondo: 'I Will Teach You Who I Am'
News
05.11.2026
Muhoozi Issues Ultimatum to Ofwono Opondo: 'I Will Teach You Who I Am'

Signing in with Google...