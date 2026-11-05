Muhoozi’s ‘my seat’ remark appears aimed at VP Alupo

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba suggested on X that Vice President Jessica Alupo should step down, stating that a woman named Jessica has been 'warming my seat' for long enough.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has hinted that Vice President Jessica Alupo should leave office, saying a woman he called “Jessica” had been “warming my seat”.

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“I hear there is a young woman called Jessica who has been warming my seat for long enough. Maybe its time for her to leave,” Kainerugaba wrote on X.

The post appeared to refer to Alupo, though Kainerugaba used only the first name Jessica. He did not identify the position he called “my seat”.