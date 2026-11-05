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Muhoozi Warns Internal NRM Opponents, Claims 90% Veteran Support for PLU

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:39 - 05 November 2026
Gen Kainerugaba
Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba claims 90 percent of NRM veterans back the Patriotic League of Uganda. He cautioned internal party opponents, warning they will be dealt with as opposition infiltrators.
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Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said that 90 per cent of National Resistance Movement (NRM) veterans support the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

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In a post on X, Kainerugaba referred to the veterans as “NRM historicals”. He accused those within the ruling party who oppose the PLU of being infiltrators from the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

“We will deal with them,” Kainerugaba wrote.

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