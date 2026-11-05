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Gen Kainerugaba issues ‘last warning’ over security debates in Parliament
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has issued a stern warning to Parliament against discussing the nation's security forces without his express permission.
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Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has warned Parliament against discussing the security forces without his approval.
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In a post on X, Kainerugaba said no one could raise any matter concerning the security forces in Parliament without his “express approval”. He threatened anyone who defied him.
“We will be happy to teach them a lesson. This is my last warning,” he wrote.
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