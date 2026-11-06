Pearl Bank apologises after Wendi drone campaign sparks backlash
Pearl Bank’s head of marketing, Priscilla Akora, has apologised after a drone campaign for the bank’s Wendi mobile wallet drew criticism on X. Users linked the promotion to Uganda’s unmarked vans, known as “drones”, which rights groups have associated with the abduction of opposition supporters.
“We are sorry, we got it wrong. Our recent campaign missed the mark and caused concern,” the bank said in a statement. It took responsibility and pledged to act on the feedback.
In Uganda, the nickname “drone” carries a political meaning. Security forces have recently been using unmarked vans to abduct opposition supporters. Many such cases have been documented.
Wendi lets users send and save money, make payments and save as a group. Pearl Bank says customers can use the service without a bank account or smartphone.