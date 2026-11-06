‘My burial ground is in Ayago’ – Defiant Opondo responds to Muhoozi’s apology ultimatum

MP Ofwono Opondo has struck a defiant posture against Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, rejecting demands for an apology on his knees and stating he will be at his preferred burial ground in Mulanda-Ayago on the seventh day of the army commander's ultimatum.

MP Ofwono Opondo has answered Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s demand for an apology, striking a defiant tone and expressing readiness to death.

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Opondo told the army comma that he would be at his ancestral home on the seventh day of his ultimatum.

The former government spokesperson named Mulanda-Ayago, the place where he wants to be buried.

Opondo posted his reply on X on November 6, 2026, a day after Kainerugaba said the MP had a “death wish” and gave him seven days to apologise “on his knees”.

Opondo rejected the claim and wrote that “the 7th day will find me in Mulanda-Ayago, my preferred burial ground”. He tagged President Yoweri Museveni, Parliament, Jacob Oboth-Oboth and Thomas Tayebwa in the post.

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In a separate post, Kainerugaba referred to the MP by his initials, “O.O.”, and accused him of repeated insults.

“He has been insulting me and I will teach him who I am,” the Chief of Defence Forces wrote.

The exchange came amid conflicting accounts of how former deputy army chief Peter Elwelu surrendered.

On November 3, 2026, Opondo had suggested Elwelu may have given himself up as part of a negotiated truce. Kainerugaba said Elwelu surrendered on his orders. He did not mention Elwelu in the posts about Opondo

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces also disputed a New Vision report that Museveni had assured Elwelu of his personal safety. In a statement on November 5, 2026, army spokesperson Col Chris Magezi said Elwelu gave himself up after security forces closed in on him. Magezi said the retired general would face the General Court Martial.

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