Museveni Replaces Defence Permanent Secretary In New Appointments

President Yoweri Museveni has named Edith Butuuro as the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, replacing Rosette Byengoma in a wider shake-up of senior government officials.

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In a statement issued on Sunday, November 8, 2026, Museveni announced 13 nominees for permanent secretary and other senior public service positions.

The changes also affect the Ministry of Works and Transport, where the President has nominated Eng Flavia Guto Bwire as Permanent Secretary.

Butuuro, who has served as Under Secretary for Finance and Administration at the Defence ministry, is set for promotion to the ministry's top administrative position.

She will replace Byengoma, who has served as Permanent Secretary under the ministry's political leadership, including Defence Minister Kiryowa Kiwanuka. Ministry of Defence Uganda+2

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The President also nominated Emmanuel Freddie Mugunga to serve as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, while Maureen Kasande was named for the Inspectorate of Government.

Sheeba Kyobutungi Rujoki was nominated for the Office of the President, where she will oversee Science, Technology and Innovation.

Kenneth Akiri was named for the Ministry of Water and Environment, while Barbara Namugambe was nominated for the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

Charles Ssentongo was named for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Prof Stephen Akandwanaho was nominated for the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

Mark Sseremba was nominated for the Ministry of Public Service, while Aggrey Wunyi was named for the Ministry of East African Community Affairs.

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Museveni also nominated Betty Mutesa Cwinya-ai to the Public Service Commission and Edward Sengonzi Damulira as Clerk to Parliament.

The President invoked Article 174(2) of the 1995 Constitution, which gives him powers to appoint permanent secretaries.

However, the nominees must first undergo an assessment by the Public Service Commission before the President can confirm their appointments.

"I have directed the Public Service Commission to assess their suitability for appointment and advise me accordingly," Museveni said.

The appointments will affect the administrative leadership of key government institutions, including ministries responsible for defence, infrastructure, agriculture, foreign affairs and public service.

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Permanent secretaries oversee the daily administration of ministries, supervise public officers and serve as accounting officers responsible for the management of public resources.