Did Masaka suspected cannibal change identity?

Quetions have emerged on whether Kulaishi Kamugisha, a suspect arrested last week on allegations of murder and cannibalism is the same as Fred Mujulizi, a murder suspect who has been on the run for over a decade

Quetions have emerged on whether Kulaishi Kamugisha, a suspect arrested last week on allegations of murder and cannibalism is the same as Fred Mujulizi, a murder suspect who has been on the run for over a decade

Quetions have emerged on whether Kulaishi Kamugisha, a suspect arrested last week on allegations of murder and cannibalism is the same as Fred Mujulizi, a murder suspect who has been on the run for over a decade

The arrest of a Masaka moneylender accused of killing women and consuming human remains has sparked a debate over whether he is Fred Mujulizi, a suspect police hunted over killings in Greater Masaka more than a decade ago.

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Police arrested Kulaishi Kamugisha, 38 on allegations of murder and cannibalism and had him confess to the heinous acts last week.

They described him as a moneylender from Kasala in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division.

Officers also arrested a traditional healer from Kyotera District over the murder of Jackline Natukunda, a Lukaya resident.

Investigations followed the discovery of a human head at Kako on September 29, 2026. Police later recovered the corresponding headless body in Butale, Kyanamukaka.

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According to police, Kamugisha said the healer had offered him Shs2 million to obtain human body parts and paid Shs250,000 in advance.

Investigators also linked him to two other murder cases in Nsangi and Sanga. He allegedly told detectives that he consumed a victim’s heart.

However, there is now growing suspicion that Kamugisha could be a long wanted murder suspect Fred Mujulizi who was involved in the mass murders in Masaka years ago

The debate gained attention after journalist Stanley Ndawula shared photos of both Kamugisha and Mujuzi that have striking resemblance.

Mujulizi’s photo was first shared in 2013, by police and sought public help to trace him.

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Police suspected Mujulizi of involvement in the killing of Pastor Steven Mugambe and eight family members at Kanabulemu in Rakai. The family died on January 14, 2013, after attackers broke through the wall of their home.

A June 13, 2014, report about the arrest of another suspect, Vincent Fangesi, said Mujulizi remained wanted at that time.

A Daily Monitor investigation published on December 7, 2013, traced Mujulizi’s first reported arrest to 2009. It described subsequent arrests, escapes and disputed accounts of how he left police custody.

The Police however, have not confirmed yet if Mujulizi changed his identity to Kamugisha.