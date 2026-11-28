The chief of defence forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has received Equity Group Holdings chief executive officer Dr James Mwangi for a courtesy visit.

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Veteran journalist and businessman Andrew Mwenda, who also serves as spokesperson of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), attended the meeting.

Mwangi leads one of East Africa’s largest financial institutions, with banking operations in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Under his leadership, Equity Group has grown from a Kenyan financial institution into a regional banking giant. Its investments span financial inclusion, digital banking and enterprise development.

The group operates in Uganda through Equity Bank Uganda, serving individuals, small businesses and corporate institutions.

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Gen Kainerugaba, who doubles as the senior presidential adviser for special operations and PLU chairman, has continued to engage business executives and leaders from various sectors outside the military.