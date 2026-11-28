Speaking at a conference in Nairobi, Bishop Sabino Ocan Odoki warned that smartphones, social media, and AI are taking time away from prayer and distracting Christians even during church services.

The Bishop of Arua Diocese, Sabino Ocan Odoki, has expressed concern over the growing use of smartphones in churches, warning that modern technology is taking time away from God and distracting Christians during worship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bishop Odoki particularly criticised Christians who conduct business on their phones during church services instead of concentrating on prayer.

He made the remarks on November 20, 2026, during his homily at the Pan-African International Conference at Tangaza University in Nairobi, Kenya, EWTN News reported.

“In our time now, almost everybody has got a telephone. I know we use them for prayers, but sometimes I also know that people are doing business on phone, right there in the church,” Bishop Odoki said.

While acknowledging that smartphones can support prayer, the bishop urged Christians to use technology responsibly and guard against distractions that undermine their spiritual lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He expressed concern that advances in technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and social media, were leaving people with less time to nurture their relationship with God.

“Look at what is happening in our society today. Mass development, but less space for God. How much time do we really give to God?” he asked.

Drawing lessons from the biblical account of Jesus Christ cleansing the temple in Jerusalem, Bishop Odoki urged Christians to respect the sanctity of places of worship.

“The temple is a house of prayer. It’s the house of God. In our time, we need also to pay attention and do as much as possible to make our churches places of prayer, places of worship,” he said.

The bishop challenged religious leaders, scholars and theologians to take responsibility for strengthening the Christian faith amid technological and social changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also called for spiritual renewal beyond the church, encouraging Christians to examine their personal conduct, family relationships and responsibilities in society.

“Our very selves, we have to make sure that God dwells in our hearts. So, whatever we do should not drive God away but should make God more present,” he said.

Bishop Odoki described the conference as an opportunity for Christian leaders to reflect on the challenges facing the Church and develop solutions that promote spiritual growth.

The three-day conference ran from November 19 to 21 under the theme, “Constellations of Hope: Africa and the Renewal of the Church in the Vision of Benedict XVI.”