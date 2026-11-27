Some money should be coming in over the weekend

Some money should be coming in over the weekend

Makerere University Business School and the Uganda Marketers Society have signed a renewed three-year partnership to bridge classroom training and industry needs through mentorship, internships, and professional certification.

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and the Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) have renewed a three-year partnership aimed at equipping marketing students with practical skills and improving their access to jobs.

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The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on November 24, 2026, at the MUBS campus in Nakawa, Kampala.

The agreement seeks to bridge the gap between classroom training and industry demands through mentorship, internships, apprenticeships, professional certification and research.

It will also support efforts to revive MUBS as a Chartered Institute of Marketing Study Centre and explore professional certification programmes suited to Uganda's market.

UMS board chairperson Robert Victor Nsibirwa said the partnership would help address the challenges graduates face when entering the job market.

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"The distance between the classroom and the marketplace is where professional potential is often lost. This partnership gives us an opportunity to close that distance more deliberately," Nsibirwa said.

Under the agreement, UMS will mobilise experienced marketing professionals to mentor students, deliver guest lectures and facilitate professional development programmes.

The society will also connect students and lecturers to employers, research opportunities and professional networks.

In return, MUBS lecturers will participate in selected UMS committees and activities, allowing the society to benefit from academic research and new ideas.

MUBS principal Prof Moses Muhwezi welcomed the agreement, saying marketing should play a greater role in shaping business and national development strategies.

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He argued that marketing should not be limited to advertising and communication but should influence decisions on institutional priorities, market opportunities and economic growth.

His remarks reflected the partnership's ambition to produce professionals capable of contributing to strategic decisions within organisations.

Dr Ahmad Walugembe, the dean of Marketing and International Business at MUBS, said previous cooperation between the institutions had already helped students secure internships and employment opportunities.

He said the renewed partnership would build on those gains by creating stronger links between academic training and professional practice.

The agreement also provides for joint research in marketing, media and communication, with both institutions seeking practical solutions to challenges facing businesses and public organisations.

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MUBS and UMS will organise conferences, seminars, training sessions and other professional events to promote knowledge sharing among students, lecturers and industry practitioners.

The partnership is also expected to strengthen professional standards and improve the credibility of marketing as a career in Uganda.

However, Nsibirwa stressed that signing the agreement alone would not guarantee results.

"We do not want this MoU to become a document that is celebrated today and forgotten tomorrow," Nsibirwa said.

"Its success must be reflected in better-prepared students, more capable practitioners, stronger talent for employers and greater credibility for marketing as a profession in Uganda."

To ensure implementation, the institutions agreed to develop annual priorities, assign responsibilities, set measurable targets and conduct regular progress reviews.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prof Muhwezi, Dr Walugembe and the head of the Department of Marketing and Media Studies, Dr Kigwe Musa.

UMS was represented by Nsibirwa and vice chairperson Agnes Mubiru.