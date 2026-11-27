K’la Artistry will celebrate Uganda’s urban creative culture in Mukono on November 27, 2026

K’la Artistry will celebrate Uganda’s urban creative culture in Mukono on November 27, 2026

Music, fashion, dance and visual art will take centre stage in Mukono this Friday, November 27, 2026, as K’la Artistry brings together Uganda’s emerging creative talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organised by Party Wright Events, the showcase will take place at E.K Residence near Wandegeya Supermarket in Mukono.

The event will feature music performances, fashion, art exhibitions, dance and interactive games.

It seeks to give young creatives a platform to showcase their talent, build networks and reach new audiences. Guests will also explore different forms of artistic expression shaping Uganda’s urban culture.

V&A Sherry has partnered with the organisers to support the celebration of local talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angella Mpayenda, brand manager for V&A Sherry, said the partnership reflects the brand’s commitment to creativity and social connections.

“We believe in celebrating the things that bring people together and make life more enjoyable. Experiences like K’la Artistry give young Ugandans room to express themselves, share their talents and connect with others. We are delighted to be part of an evening that celebrates this creativity and the joy of coming together.”

The partnership forms part of V&A Sherry’s ‘Yours to Share’ campaign, which promotes shared experiences through entertainment and cultural events.