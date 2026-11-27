The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

How to qualify for 10 years without income tax in Uganda

Uganda’s Ministry of Finance offers lucrative 10-year income tax holidays and tax exemptions for qualifying investors. Discover the required capital thresholds, local employment criteria, and sector eligibility.

Ugandans who invest at least $150,000 outside Kampala and its surrounding areas can qualify for a 10-year income tax holiday under the government’s tax incentive framework.

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The threshold rises to $300,000 for Ugandan citizens investing in Kampala or within 50 kilometres of its boundaries. Foreign investors must commit at least $10 million to qualify under the same scheme.

These are among the tax benefits contained in a 28-page guide on tax incentives and eligibility requirements from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The incentives cover agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, healthcare, education, information technology, transport, renewable energy and several other sectors.

They range from income tax holidays and value added tax (VAT) exemptions to relief on import duties, stamp duty and excise duty.

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In some cases, the government can undertake to pay taxes on behalf of investors for up to 10 years.

Through these incentives, the government seeks to attract investment, create jobs, increase exports, promote value addition and reduce Uganda’s dependence on imported goods.

However, investors must meet specific conditions to enjoy these benefits.

Who qualifies for a 10-year income tax holiday?

Beyond meeting the minimum capital requirements, investors seeking a 10-year income tax holiday must demonstrate their contribution to the Ugandan economy.

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They must source at least 70 per cent of their raw materials locally, subject to availability.

Ugandan citizens must constitute at least 70 per cent of their workforce and receive at least 70 per cent of the total wage bill.

Eligible businesses include large-scale agro-processing, commercial farming, logistics, warehousing and information technology.

Investors who establish vocational and technical training institutions or operate specialised hospitals also qualify if they meet the conditions.

In manufacturing, the incentive covers the production and assembly of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, building materials, vehicles, household appliances, furniture, paper and instructional materials.

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Other eligible products include tyres, footwear, mattresses, toothpaste, glassware, leather products, industrial machinery, electrical equipment, sanitary pads and nappies.

The government also extends the incentive to manufacturers of electric vehicles, batteries, charging equipment and vehicle bodies.

Tax incentives for exporters

Ugandan businesses that manufacture finished goods for markets outside the East African Community (EAC) can enjoy a 10-year income tax exemption on qualifying export earnings.

To qualify, an investor must export at least 80 per cent of their production.

The investor must apply in writing to the commissioner general of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the start of the investment and obtain an exemption certificate.

The investor must also satisfy any conditions prescribed by the minister of Finance.

The incentive covers finished consumer goods that require no further processing and finished capital goods used in production.

Businesses that import packaging materials for exports can also secure exemptions from all taxes on those materials, subject to verification and prescribed markings.

The government may remit excise duty on goods that businesses export.

Industrial parks and free zones

Ugandan citizens who invest at least $10 million in developing industrial parks or free zones qualify for a 10-year income tax exemption on earnings from renting or leasing facilities.

Foreign developers must invest at least $50 million.

The exemption period starts when construction begins. Existing developers can also qualify through additional investments that meet the same thresholds.

Developers who invest at least $50 million can secure VAT exemptions on feasibility studies, design and construction services, earth-moving machinery and construction materials.

Qualifying construction materials may also attract zero excise duty. For this relief, foreign developers must invest at least $50 million, while Ugandan citizens must commit at least $10 million.

Tax benefits for farmers

Commercial farmers stand to benefit from several incentives that reduce the cost of agricultural production.

Agricultural, horticultural, forestry, poultry, dairy and post-harvest machinery attracts zero import duty.

The equipment includes ploughs, planters, harvesters, threshers, fertiliser distributors, milking machines, poultry incubators and machinery for sorting agricultural produce.

Animal feeds, specified feed ingredients and equipment designed exclusively for agricultural use also qualify for VAT exemptions.

Farmers can import qualifying fertilisers without paying taxes, subject to recommendations and permits from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

The exemptions extend to poultry breeding stock, fertilised eggs for incubation and beekeeping equipment.

Commercial farmers can also register for VAT before they begin making taxable sales. This allows them to claim qualifying VAT incurred while establishing and operating their businesses.

Agro-processing and food manufacturing

Investors who establish factories to process agricultural produce can benefit from income tax holidays, VAT exemptions and customs duty relief.

Machinery for processing meat, poultry, fruits, nuts and vegetables attracts zero import duty.

The same applies to equipment for manufacturing sugar, chocolate, confectionery, bakery products and beverages.

Industrial refrigeration equipment for dairy farming, fishing and other qualifying industrial activities also attracts zero import duty.

Processed milk is exempt from VAT.

VAT exemptions for manufacturers

Investors in designated priority sectors can secure VAT exemptions on feasibility studies, design services and locally produced construction materials for factories and warehouses.

The exemptions also cover qualifying locally produced raw materials, machinery, equipment and other production inputs.

Foreign investors must commit at least $10 million. Ugandan citizens generally need $300,000 in Kampala and its surrounding 50-kilometre area or $150,000 upcountry.

The 70 per cent requirements on local raw materials, Ugandan employees and wages apply.

Manufacturers operating outside the designated priority sectors can also qualify for VAT relief on feasibility, design and construction services.

Foreign investors in this category must commit at least $30 million, while local investors need at least $5 million.

Existing manufacturers undertaking additional investments can access the same benefits.

Hotels and tourism

Ugandan citizens who invest at least $5 million in developing hotels or tourism facilities can qualify for an income tax holiday. Foreign investors must commit at least $10 million.

They must also meet the 70 per cent requirements on local raw materials, employment and wages.

A separate VAT exemption applies to investors who commit at least $8 million to developing hotels or tourism facilities capable of accommodating more than 100 guests.

The relief covers feasibility studies, design and construction services, locally produced construction materials and qualifying equipment, furnishings and fittings unavailable locally.

Licensed hotels can also import specified equipment without paying taxes.

These include washing machines, cookers, refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, carpets, furniture, gym equipment, bed linen and curtains.

The hotels must import the items for their own use and mark them with their logos. They must also possess valid tourism licences and obtain the required sector recommendations.

Accommodation in tourist hotels and lodges outside Kampala qualifies for VAT exemption where it meets the upcountry classification.

Tour operators can import qualifying four-wheel-drive safari vehicles, sightseeing buses, tourism boats and overland trucks under the customs exemption framework.

Safari vehicles must meet prescribed specifications, including an open roof for game viewing and a seating capacity of no more than 12 passengers.

Import duty becomes payable if the operator changes the vehicle’s use or disposes of it for another purpose.

Hospitals and healthcare

Investors who commit at least $5 million to developing hospitals that provide specialised medical care qualify for specified VAT, stamp duty and excise duty incentives.

VAT relief covers qualifying construction services, building materials, machinery, infrastructure, equipment, furnishings and fittings.

Licensed hospitals can also import specified goods without paying taxes.

These include operating theatre lamps, blood freezers, mattresses, hospital linen, stretchers, air conditioners and laundry equipment.

The hospitals must obtain recommendations from the director of Medical Services and permanently mark the goods with their logos.

Diagnostic reagents, laboratory equipment and blood collection tubes also qualify for tax exemptions, subject to the relevant approvals.

Ambulances, dental chairs, operating tables and specified hospital beds attract zero import duty.

Drugs, medicines and medical sundries manufactured in Uganda attract VAT at zero per cent.

Technical and vocational education

Ugandan citizens who invest at least $1 million in technical or vocational training institutions can access specified VAT, stamp duty and excise duty incentives.

Foreign investors must commit at least $10 million.

The VAT relief covers feasibility studies, design and construction services, locally produced construction materials, machinery, infrastructure, furnishings and fittings.

Qualifying investors in vocational education can also access the 10-year income tax holiday under the strategic investment framework.

Technology, software and film production

Uganda’s tax incentive framework also offers opportunities for businesses in the technology and creative industries.

Locally developed computer software, software maintenance and licences qualify for VAT exemption.

Movie production also enjoys VAT exemption.

Specified telecommunications equipment, including smartphones, base stations and equipment for transmitting voice, images and data, attracts zero import duty.

Businesses providing business process outsourcing services can claim qualifying VAT on imported services.

Investors in information technology can also access the 10-year income tax holiday if they meet the capital, employment and local sourcing requirements.

Renewable energy and electric vehicles

Investors in solar and wind energy can import qualifying specialised equipment without paying taxes.

This includes solar panels, direct-current charge controllers, inverters and deep-cycle batteries designed to store solar energy.

Ordinary vehicle batteries do not qualify under this exemption.

Solar water heaters, wind-powered generators and specified photovoltaic equipment attract zero import duty.

The government also exempts qualifying supplies to hydroelectric, solar, geothermal, biogas and wind energy projects from VAT. The exemption excludes goods for personal or domestic use.

Locally manufactured electric vehicles, locally fabricated vehicle bodies, charging equipment and charging services qualify for VAT exemption.

Manufacturers of electric vehicles, batteries and charging equipment can also secure zero excise duty on qualifying construction materials.

For this particular incentive, foreign investors must commit at least $35 million, while Ugandan citizens need at least $5 million.

Ugandan-assembled ethanol cooking stoves enjoy VAT exemption until June 30, 2028.

Mining, oil and gas

Investors engaged in mining and petroleum exploration can deduct qualifying expenditure in full under the applicable depreciation rules.

The depreciation rate for mining and petroleum exploration asset pools stands at 100 per cent.

The law also allows investors to deduct qualifying contributions to approved mining rehabilitation and petroleum decommissioning funds in the year they make the payments.

Non-resident petroleum contractors face a reduced withholding tax rate of 10 per cent instead of the usual 15 per cent.

Mining and petroleum licensees can register for VAT before they begin making taxable sales. They can also claim qualifying VAT incurred during project development.

The law treats VAT on qualifying supplies to mining and petroleum licensees as paid where the supplies serve their operations exclusively.

Licensed oil, gas and geothermal companies can import qualifying machinery, equipment and production inputs without paying taxes.

The exemption excludes motor vehicles and requires approval from the relevant authority.

Tax incentives for small businesses and government suppliers

Not all tax incentives require millions of dollars in investment.

Businesses whose annual taxable supplies do not exceed Shs 500 million can opt to account for VAT when they receive payment from customers.

Suppliers of goods and services to the government can also use this arrangement.

Under ordinary VAT rules, businesses may have to account for tax before customers settle their invoices.

The cash-basis arrangement protects eligible businesses from using their own money to finance VAT on unpaid invoices.

Local suppliers and importers who demonstrate consistent tax compliance can also obtain exemptions from the standard six per cent withholding tax.

Newly registered taxpayers can claim qualifying VAT on goods and capital assets they acquired before registration, provided they still hold and use them in their businesses.

The law generally allows claims for purchases made within six months before registration. Manufacturers have a longer period of 12 months.

Businesses importing qualifying plant and machinery can also defer VAT instead of paying it when the equipment enters Uganda.

This reduces the immediate financial burden of setting up a business.

Tax incentives for investors in financial markets

Income from private equity and venture capital funds regulated under the Capital Markets Authority Act qualifies for income tax exemption.

Investors who sell government securities on the secondary market also enjoy income tax exemption on the proceeds derived from the disposal.

Interest earned on qualifying infrastructure bonds with a maturity period of at least 10 years is exempt from income tax.

Collective investment schemes and unit trusts enjoy income tax exemption to the extent that they distribute their earnings to participants.

A resident company can also receive dividends from another resident company without paying income tax if it controls at least 25 per cent of the voting power in the company paying the dividends.

However, statutory exceptions apply to certain financial institutions and dividend arrangements.

Relief on the sale of business assets

Businesses can adjust the original cost of their assets for inflation when calculating taxable gains from their disposal.

This reduces the risk of paying tax on gains that arise from inflation rather than an actual increase in the value of an asset.

Investors who lose business assets through involuntary disposal can also obtain relief if they reinvest the proceeds in similar assets within one year.

The law provides for the postponement of tax on qualifying business reorganisations, mergers and transfers of assets.

Ugandan tax residents who pay income tax abroad can claim a foreign tax credit against their Ugandan tax obligations, subject to the prescribed limits.

Stamp duty exemptions

Eligible investors can pay zero stamp duty on specified transactions.

These include land transfers, which ordinarily attract stamp duty of 1.5 per cent, land leases at one per cent and increases in share capital at 0.5 per cent.

However, some stamp duty exemptions carry stricter conditions than income tax and VAT incentives.

Investors in specified priority sectors must demonstrate that they can source at least 80 per cent of their raw materials locally, subject to availability.

Ugandan citizens must constitute at least 80 per cent of their workforce and receive at least 80 per cent of the wage bill.

The investment must also replace at least 30 per cent of imports with locally produced goods.

The minimum capital requirements include $10 million for foreign investors, $300,000 for Ugandan citizens under the general threshold and $150,000 for citizens investing upcountry.

Manufacturers outside the specified sectors must invest at least $35 million and satisfy separate 70 per cent local sourcing, employment and wage requirements.

Qualifying hotels, specialised hospitals and vocational institutions can also secure stamp duty exemptions on specified transactions.

Excise duty exemptions

The government offers zero excise duty on qualifying construction materials and production inputs for selected investors.

Businesses in priority sectors must meet the applicable investment thresholds and the 70 per cent requirements on local sourcing, employment and wages.

They must also provide for the replacement of at least 30 per cent of the value of imported products.

Manufacturers outside the designated sectors may qualify for zero excise duty on construction materials if they invest at least $50 million.

The government can also remit or refund excise duty on single-use plastics that businesses manufacture from recycled materials or use to package exports and medicines.

Single-use plastic products ordinarily attract excise duty of 2.5 per cent or $70 per tonne.

Goods investors can import without paying import duty

Under the EAC customs framework, several categories of equipment attract zero import duty.

These include industrial boilers, furnaces, packaging machinery, industrial robots, electric motors and generators.

Construction and infrastructure investors can import qualifying bulldozers, excavators, graders, road rollers and other earth-moving machinery at zero import duty.

The relief extends to water purification equipment, aircraft, helicopters, drones, specified aircraft spare parts, ferries, fishing vessels and cargo ships.

Special-purpose vehicles such as fire engines, crane lorries, mobile drilling vehicles and concrete mixers also qualify.

Vehicle assemblers can import specified unassembled vehicles at zero import duty. Finished vehicles may attract higher rates.

Industrial manufacturers can import qualifying replacement spare parts without paying taxes, provided they use them in their existing machinery and do not resell them.

Investors must distinguish between zero import duty and exemption from all taxes. Goods that attract zero import duty may still carry other tax obligations.

Tax exemptions for Ugandans returning from abroad

Ugandans returning home after living abroad can import qualifying personal belongings, household goods and one motor vehicle without paying taxes.

The returning resident must demonstrate that they are genuinely relocating from outside the EAC partner states.

They must have owned and used the vehicle outside the partner state for at least 12 months.

The exemption excludes motorcycles, buses or minibuses that carry more than 13 passengers and goods vehicles exceeding two tonnes.

Returning residents should import their belongings within 90 days of arrival. The URA commissioner general can extend this period to 360 days.

If the beneficiary leaves the country within two years, duty becomes payable unless the commissioner general accepts that exceptional circumstances prompted the departure.

Tax relief for persons with disabilities and other groups

Persons with disabilities can import specially designed equipment, materials and one qualifying motor vehicle without paying taxes.

Local authorities and companies contracted to collect rubbish can also import qualifying garbage collection vehicles free of taxes.

Rally drivers and racing riders who reside in EAC partner states can import one qualifying rally vehicle, motorcycle or bicycle and specified spare parts without paying taxes.

They must obtain approval from the relevant motorsport authority and comply with competition requirements.

Tax incentives for non-profit organisations and short-term residents

Religious, charitable, educational and research organisations that operate on a non-profit basis can obtain income tax exemptions on qualifying income used to fulfil their objectives.

They must hold a valid written ruling from the URA commissioner general confirming their exempt status.

Income from unrelated business activities and specified passive income remains taxable.

Foreign nationals who qualify as short-term tax residents and have spent no more than two years in Uganda can also enjoy income tax exemption on qualifying earnings from abroad.

The exemption extends to qualifying foreign-source income earned by immediate family members. Income earned in Uganda remains taxable.

What is the difference between VAT exemption and zero-rated VAT?

The Ministry of Finance distinguishes between goods and services that attract zero per cent VAT and those that qualify for VAT exemption.

Businesses that supply VAT-exempt goods or services do not charge customers VAT. However, they generally cannot recover the VAT they incur on related purchases.

Businesses that make zero-rated supplies charge VAT at zero per cent but can generally recover qualifying VAT incurred during production.

Zero-rated supplies include exports, international passenger and cargo transport, locally manufactured medicines, sanitary towels, menstrual cups and tampons.

Specified aircraft, aircraft engines, spare parts and maintenance services also qualify.

VAT-exempt supplies include specified insurance services, passenger transport excluding tour and travel services, qualifying land transactions, animal feeds, agricultural machinery, movie production and locally developed software.

When the government pays taxes for investors

Strategic investors whose projects do not qualify for existing tax exemptions can apply for an arrangement under which the government pays specified taxes on their behalf.

The government typically grants this support for periods ranging from five to 10 years.

It targets major investments, usually exceeding $10 million, that promise substantial economic benefits.

Investors must submit applications to the minister of Finance explaining their proposed investments and why they require government support.

The ministry assesses the amount of capital, the number and quality of jobs the project will create, its export potential and its ability to reduce imports.

It also examines the project’s use of local raw materials, contribution to local supply chains, technology transfer and impact on surrounding communities.

If the government approves the application, it enters into an agreement or issues a commitment specifying the taxes it will pay, the duration and the conditions.

Beneficiaries must continue filing tax returns, maintaining financial records and cooperating with URA audits.

The arrangement transfers the financial burden of specified taxes to the government. It does not remove the investor’s tax compliance obligations.

How to apply for tax incentives in Uganda

Investors must first identify the incentives that apply to their businesses and establish whether they meet the capital and sector requirements.

They should examine the conditions on local raw materials, employment, wages and import substitution.

Depending on the incentive, they may need to obtain an exemption certificate from URA, a sector recommendation, an import permit or approval from the Ministry of Finance.

Investors seeking customs duty relief on specialised construction materials under the government’s Special Operating Framework must apply directly to the minister of Finance.

The framework, which operates under an EAC legal notice dated June 30, 2026, allows qualifying strategic projects to import specialised construction materials unavailable on the local market at zero import duty.

Investors must use the materials exclusively for the approved projects.

The Ministry of Finance maintains that access to every tax incentive remains subject to the relevant laws, eligibility requirements, approvals and verification procedures.

Meeting the minimum investment threshold alone does not guarantee tax relief.

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