Participants and organizers of the CREATE x Ye! Community

Participants and organizers of the CREATE x Ye! Community

Young women in Uganda's creative industry have been urged to leverage criticism, build networks, and seek mentorship. Speaking at the ITC CREATE x Ye! Community event, industry leaders shared lessons on turning creative talent into sustainable businesses.

Young women seeking careers in Uganda's creative industry have been urged to embrace criticism, market their skills, build professional networks and seek mentors to turn their talents into sustainable businesses.

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The advice came out during an engagement by the International Trade Centre (ITC) this week, dubbed the CREATE x Ye! Community, which brought together young female filmmakers, artists, designers and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for career growth.

Speaking on a live recording of the Behind the CREATA podcast, Esther Nakaziba, president of the Film Makeup and Hair Guild of Uganda, told aspiring creatives that criticism should become a learning opportunity rather than a reason to abandon their ambitions.

Nakaziba, who specialises in film makeup, special effects and creative beauty work, recalled how she struggled at the start of her career to earn the trust of actors and producers.

Without a mentor, she made mistakes that attracted criticism from colleagues.

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“I was always honest to producers that I was a novice and while most of them understood; the artists I was working on were not as understanding,” she recalled.

“And so most of them would backbite me on set and warn others not to come to me. I ended up having to work on the extras and not the main actors. At times I would go to the toilet and cry about it but.It was those extras that gave me room to learn what I know now”

Nakaziba also advised young creatives to accept that success takes time and that mistakes are part of professional development.

She also encouraged them to document their work, build portfolios and use social media to demonstrate their abilities.

Recalling her early career, she said she dedicated three years to collaborating with filmmakers and musicians, sometimes without payment, to gain experience and establish professional relationships.

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Esther Nakaziba and Faith Fetaru on the podcast

In return, she ensured she could record her contribution and publish it online so potential clients could identify her work.

Such collaborations, she said, are important in building social capital, which can help creatives secure future opportunities.

On the other hand, Nakaziba also spoke of the physical and emotional demands of creative work, particularly for women balancing careers with family responsibilities.

She explained that some makeup assignments can take up to eight hours, requiring artists to remain standing for long periods.

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As she grew older, she found certain tasks more physically demanding.

She urged young women to surround themselves with supportive people and communicate openly when they face difficulties.

"That is why you need a great support system and be honest when you are not okay," she said.

Another speaker, Faith Fetaru, founder of Fetaru School of Etiquette and Public Speaking, encouraged young female entrepreneurs to understand their strengths and learn how to communicate the value of their work.

Fetaru, an executive communication and image consultant, said technical ability alone may not guarantee success if creatives cannot present themselves and their businesses to potential clients.

"My message to young creatives is to be self-aware and be good at what you are doing and speak about your work," she said.

Fetaru, who is also a jewellery designer and certified land surveyor, said while she pursued surveying at university, she eventually developed a career in communication, personal branding and creative entrepreneurship.

She encouraged young women not to limit their ambitions to the qualifications they hold but to identify opportunities where their talents can create value.

The speakers stressed the importance of choosing professional circles that encourage learning and ambition.

They noted that professional relationships can help young creatives overcome the isolation, limited opportunities and lack of guidance that often affect people entering the industry.

The engagement was intended to connect women trained under the ITC’s CREATE programme with a wider Ye! Community network of entrepreneurs.

CREATE is a three-year initiative supporting young women across Uganda to acquire skills and pursue employment and business opportunities in the creative economy.

Nikisi Sserumaga Zinunula, an Associate Programme Advisor, Creative Industries at ITC said the programme seeks to ensure participants continue receiving support after completing their training.

She explained that training alone cannot address unemployment unless participants can access professional communities, business opportunities and continued guidance.

The partnership with Ye! Community, she said, is intended to provide that support.

Established in 2014, Ye! Community is a global entrepreneurship platform powered by ITC's Youth and Trade Programme.

It supports young entrepreneurs seeking to establish, expand and internationalise their businesses.

Aisha Ali, Ye! Community ambassador and adviser to ITC

Aisha Ali, Ye! Community ambassador and adviser to ITC, said the network has more than 50,000 young entrepreneurs and over 300 mentors worldwide.

Members can access business development tools, training, mentorship, professional networks and information about market and funding opportunities.

The community also runs local chapters that connect entrepreneurs through physical events and business partnerships.

Uganda's Ye! Community has been active in Kampala since 2016, while a chapter in Jinja was established in 2019.

Ali said the CREATE x Ye! engagement was organised to introduce young female creatives to both the global platform and Uganda's established network of entrepreneurs.

The programme also featured exhibitions showcasing work by participants from the film and crafts sectors.

The live Behind the CREATA podcast recording gave established women entrepreneurs an opportunity to share lessons from their careers with emerging creatives.

Deborah Asikeit, ITC's CREATE project manager, said the physical engagement was designed to connect participants who had already received training with opportunities extending beyond the programme.

She explained that the partnership would give them access to peer mentorship, masterclasses, business development resources and potential market opportunities.

One of the participants, filmmaker Nodryn Evanci Nakitto Kabuye, welcomed the opportunity to join a network extending beyond the film industry.

Kabuye, who works as a producer, director, writer and actress, previously received ITC support to produce her first film, Half Chocolate Half Vanilla, which raises awareness about vitiligo.

She said she registered with Ye! Community during the event after discovering that the platform also connected entrepreneurs in agriculture, another sector in which she works.

"Although I am a filmmaker, I am also a farmer; when I joined I saw a lot of people and experts in that area of agriculture and I thought this is my platform," she said.

Another participant, filmmaker Charlotte, said she joined the network to connect with creatives outside Uganda and learn from their experiences and perspectives.

The engagement brought together participants from CREATE interventions including SheTrades, the Advanced Film Accelerator, NextCom, makeup and fashion.

It also responded to concerns raised earlier this year about limited visibility and continued support for young creatives.

During International Youth Day activities in August 2026, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives observed that young creatives operating outside organised groups often struggle to gain recognition.

The Mastercard Foundation also called for stronger support for CREATE participants after completing their training.