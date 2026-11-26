Beyond gifting and delivery, UBL and House of Walker are offering customers purchasing products in bulk access to Soirée Concierge experiences, designed to take entertaining beyond the bottle.

Beyond gifting and delivery, UBL and House of Walker are offering customers purchasing products in bulk access to Soirée Concierge experiences, designed to take entertaining beyond the bottle.

There is something special about receiving a gift when you least expect it. Beyond the present itself, it is the feeling of being remembered and knowing that someone took the time to make you feel appreciated.

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With the festive season upon us, families, friends and colleagues are looking for ways to celebrate and appreciate one another.

For Grace Kyomuhendo, gifting is her love language. She enjoys making people feel special and particularly appreciates experience-based gifts that allow her to spend quality time with loved ones. However, she believes the choice between a physical present and an experience ultimately depends on the recipient and what would make them happy.

For Nicolas Jjemba, an unexpected present from his partner on Boyfriend’s Day remains memorable. She surprised him with a set of car tyres, a practical gift that made him feel treasured and loved. It was not a conventional romantic gesture, but its thoughtfulness made it special.

Their experiences highlight an important part of gifting: understanding the person receiving the present. Sometimes, the most meaningful gift is not the most expensive or elaborate one, but one that shows you have been paying attention.

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Making gifting convenient

Finding the right present is one thing; getting it to the recipient is another. Busy schedules and distance can make personal deliveries difficult, which is why online shopping has become a convenient alternative.

For Ninah Kemigisha, ordering gifts online has become her preferred approach. From clothes and food to home appliances, she enjoys selecting gifts and having them delivered directly to the recipient.

“I love, love gifting. It creates content in my heart seeing someone that I've made happy,” she says.

She recalls buying her sister a microwave and a fridge as housewarming presents, arranging both purchases and deliveries online. The convenience allowed her to surprise her sister without having to manage the entire delivery process herself.

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Online gifting makes it easier to celebrate people even when you cannot be physically present. However, customers should use credible sellers, confirm product details and delivery timelines, and provide accurate recipient information.

Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL) has made festive gifting more convenient through its Direct to End User (DTEU) delivery service, which offers personalised touches such as free bottle engraving, message cards, gift bags and delivery directly to the recipient.

When a gift becomes an experience

A personal message or customised packaging can make a gift feel even more thoughtful. Ahead of the festive season, UBL partnered with long-standing distributor CK Distributors in Wandegeya to reintroduce House of Walker, a one-stop centre for premium spirits at distributor rates.

The launch also unveiled the Gift the Cheer of the Season catalogue, featuring premium and reserve brands including Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Green Label, Aged 18, Gold Label Reserve, Double Black, Blonde and Black Label, alongside The Singleton, Don Julio, Tanqueray, Baileys and beers.

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Beyond gifting and delivery, UBL and House of Walker are offering customers purchasing products in bulk access to Soirée Concierge experiences, designed to take entertaining beyond the bottle. The packages feature hosted cocktail experiences facilitated by UBL’s Advocacy team, which also offers whisky education and mentorship to consumers at House of Walker or at their own gatherings, from house parties to end-of-year celebrations.

The Lite Soirée package, available to customers spending between UGX 5 million and UGX 7 million on UBL products, includes a customised bar set-up, a trained mixologist, branded cups, customised cocktail menus, a host or hostess, ice and a UBL fridge. The Signature, Prime and Deluxe packages offer further options for customers looking for more elaborate entertaining experiences.

A reason to give beyond the festive season

There is no universal formula for choosing the perfect gift. What matters is knowing the recipient, understanding what they enjoy and making the gesture meaningful.