Johnnie Walker has produced only 96 bottles of the Joshua Baraka limited edition.

Johnnie Walker has produced only 96 bottles of the Joshua Baraka limited edition.

Joshua Baraka becomes first African artist to feature on Johnnie Walker bottle

Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka has made history as the first African artist to feature on a Johnnie Walker whisky bottle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The global whisky brand has produced only 96 bottles of the limited edition in honour of Baraka’s musical journey and his B’raka Land platform.

Johnnie Walker unveiled the special edition at a press conference at Mezo Noir in Kampala ahead of Baraka’s B’raka Land concert on November 28, 2026.

The edition features Johnnie Walker Black Label 12-Year-Old whisky in customised packaging that draws inspiration from Baraka’s artistic identity.

While the whisky remains unchanged, each bottle carries a QR code that gives consumers access to the singer’s latest extended play (EP).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The limited edition will remain available until December 31, 2026, or while stocks last.

The release marks another milestone for Baraka, who has built a growing fan base across Africa and beyond.

Christine Kyokunda, culture and partnerships manager at East African Breweries Limited (EABL), said the collaboration reflects the growing influence of African talent on the global stage.

“Joshua's story represents the ambition, creativity and progress that define a new generation of African talent. This collaboration goes beyond celebrating an individual artist; it demonstrates what is possible when global brands invest in culture in meaningful ways,” Kyokunda said.

She expressed hope that the partnership would inspire other African artists to pursue opportunities beyond the music industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The collaboration follows Baraka’s appointment as Johnnie Walker’s Iconic Regional Walker earlier this year.

The partnership saw the singer embark on a nationwide tour covering Arua, Gulu, Mbarara and Mbale.

Baraka described the recognition as a source of pride and a testament to the potential of African creatives.

“Music has always been about creating something that connects with people, and this collaboration takes that idea into a completely different space. To have my creative identity represented on a Johnnie Walker bottle, a brand recognized around the world, is something I am genuinely proud of,” Baraka said.

Johnnie Walker has previously released limited editions through partnerships with personalities and brands across entertainment, fashion, film and the arts.

Advertisement

Advertisement